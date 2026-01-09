Leading Anti-Human Trafficking Organization, Restore NYC, Launches Groundbreaking Report Naming 10 Proven Approaches to Close Mental Health Gap for Survivors

New report released during Human Trafficking Awareness Month reveals actionable solutions, as 75% of survivors identify trauma-informed care as their top need.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 75% of human trafficking survivors say trauma-informed mental health care is their most critical need after exiting exploitation, yet qualified therapists who understand trafficking dynamics remain scarce. A new report released today by Restore NYC, recipient of the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Efforts to Combat Trafficking in Persons, identifies 10 powerful, realistic approaches that work to bridge this gap successfully.

Without mental health support, survivors struggle to maintain housing, hold jobs, or build supportive social networks.

"Beyond Trauma: The Role of Mental Healthcare in the Post-Trafficking Journey of Adult Survivors" addresses a devastating reality: among the estimated 1,090,000 people impacted by trafficking in the United States, 96% report at least one psychological issue after exiting exploitation, and 21% have attempted suicide. Without mental health support, survivors struggle to maintain housing, hold jobs, or build supportive social networks.

"During Human Trafficking Awareness Month, we're showing the path forward," said Beck Sullivan, CEO of Restore NYC. "Survivors are clear about what they need. The expertise exists. What's missing is the infrastructure, funding, and trained workforce to deliver at scale. With coordinated investment and commitment to survivor-centered care, we can ensure every survivor has access to the specialized therapeutic support essential to their healing and long-term freedom."

Sandra Diaz, Restore NYC's Director of Impact and Evaluation and the report's author, adds: "75% of survivors say mental health is their top need when exiting trafficking. But qualified therapists are scarce. Learning from survivor experts and practitioners, we identified 10 implementable approaches to bridge that gap. I'm incredibly proud of this report and the potential it has to transform how we support survivors in their healing journeys."

Learn more by attending a special webinar on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at noon EST, where Restore will share concrete takeaways for implementing survivor-centered approaches. Registration: restorenyc.org/events. The executive summary is available at restorenyc.org/reports.

