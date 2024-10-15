Leading Antitrust and Platform Economist Joshua Gans Joins Keystone

Retained by the DOJ, FTC and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in Multiple Cases, Gans' Expertise Will Advance Keystone's Antitrust and AI Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone, the leading strategy, economics and technology consultancy providing AI-driven services to large companies, government agencies and law firms, today announced the appointment of Joshua Gans to its expert network and scientific advisory team. Gans will provide expert testimony and counsel clients on antitrust and competition, intellectual property, and other disputes and regulatory matters. He is the foremost testifying platform economist whose research on digital strategy, antitrust policy and regulatory economics is widely cited.

Leveraging his expertise in artificial intelligence, Gans will also advise the firm's CoreAI division in its development and implementation of operational AI. Gans is a prolific author on technical competition and innovation and has published 15 books, including the critically acclaimed Prediction Machines: The Simple Economics of Artificial Intelligence and Power & Prediction: The Disruptive Economics of Artificial Intelligence .

He joins Keystone at a pivotal time, following the appointment of Dr. Susan Athey, the distinguished economist and former Chief Economist for the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work with Joshua again," said Athey. "I've known Joshua since our PhD program days at Stanford, and we have published research together a number of times over the years – he's an exceptional talent." Dr. Athey serves as Chief Scientific Advisor to Keystone across the CoreAI and Global Economic and Technology Advisory groups.

"Artificial Intelligence and other technologies have completely altered global markets and competition. As the EU and U.S. continue to prioritize antitrust enforcement, business leaders are confronting new legal challenges in the digital economy," said Andrea Coscelli , head of Keystone Europe and co-head of the antitrust and competition practice. "The advisors who are successfully directing organizations through this transformative time are those who have the combined expertise in technology and economics, and Joshua is one of the preeminent leaders. We are delighted to have him join Keystone."

Dr. Gans specializes in competition policy and intellectual property protection. His research spans technical innovation, AI, publishing economics and policy across various industries including energy, telecommunications, financial services, pharmaceuticals and rail transportation. He has been retained by the U.S. Department of Justice, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, where he worked on expert testimony in several abuse of market power cases as well as on issues in telecoms network competition on behalf of enterprises including Xiaomi and AT&T.

He holds the Jeffrey S. Skoll Chair in Technical Innovation and Entrepreneurship and is a professor of Strategic Management at the Rotman School of Management – with a cross-appointment in the Department of Economics – at the University of Toronto . He is also the Chief Economist of the University of Toronto's Creative Destruction Lab , a global startup program for seed-stage, science-based companies. In addition, Dr. Gans has been appointed as a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research in the Productivity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program, and received the inaugural young economist award from the Economic Society of Australia .

"Joshua's knowledge and experience will contribute greatly to our collective expertise in digital transformation, platform economics and antitrust and competition litigation," said Jeff Marowits , President of Client Services at Keystone. "Our firm has long served global clients, including the largest technology companies, helping them navigate complex legal and operational challenges presented by emerging technologies. We welcome Joshua to our growing team of multidisciplinary experts and look forward to working alongside him to advance CoreAI science and effectively guide clients forward."

About Keystone

Keystone Strategy, LLC ("Keystone") is the leading strategy, economics and technology consultancy providing AI-driven services to large companies, government agencies and law firms. Since 2003, it has helped organizations address complex, often unprecedented challenges presented by emerging technologies. The firm builds, operates and transfers enterprise AI solutions that automate and optimize operational and commercial decision-making. Keystone also supports clients in high-stakes legal cases and regulatory matters by delivering economic analysis and expert witness testimony. Keystone boasts a roster of hundreds of top academic experts in applied economics, data science, AI and the digital and innovation economy, supported by more than 200 professionals. The firm has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, and London. Learn more about Keystone at www.keystone.ai.

Media Contact

Rob Chedid

Head of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Keystone Strategy