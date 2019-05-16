Leading API Security Platform, 42Crunch, Launches Partner Network, Signs Up New Resellers

MUNICH, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the European Identity & Cloud Conference (EIC) 2019, API security leader and creator of the industry's first API Firewall - 42Crunch - announced the launch of its reseller and implementation partner program, as well as the first two commercial partnerships with Skalena (Brazil) and atSistemas (Spain).

42Crunch's unique approach integrates with companies' DevSecOps pipeline and delivers automated API security across the whole API lifecycle. 42Crunch API Security platform has received great reception from the market including Gartner's prestigious Cool Vendor award.

The launching of a regional network of resellers and implementation partners will be able to resell 42Crunch subscriptions and help their customers implement 42Crunch API Security platform and integrate it with customer-specific DevSecOps processes and runtimes.

"42Crunch is a pioneer in this new industry segment. Their technology will be crucial to provide effective security for successful API initiatives and deployments," says Edgar Silva, Founder of Skalena. "The real digital transformation dictates that APIs are mandatory for any company strategy. With 42Crunch technology, we can also ensure that these APIs can be kept safe and secure."

"With 42Crunch we can help our customers to really implement DevSecOps strategies," says Antonio David Fernández Reyes, CTO at atSistemas. "And not only to secure their APIs, but also to make security an important and integrated part of their products' development lifecycle."

With 83% of web traffic now being API traffic (Akamai, State of the Internet 2019), API attacks are also on the rise. In the last month alone we have seen API vulnerabilities found in products and services from Cisco , Oracle WebLogic , Shopify , and Verizon . Gartner predicts that by 2022 APIs are to become the primary vector of attack.

Companies are scrambling to cover their APIs with a combination of existing technologies including API management, WAF, DAST, SAST, WAAF, RAST. Unfortunately, none of them have native comprehensive coverage of modern API security layers, components, best practices and attack vectors. Developers and security teams end up spending many hours manually configuring and maintaining these separate tools and end up with API vulnerabilities and breaches.

42Crunch's unique approach integrates with companies' DevSecOps pipeline and delivers automated API security across the whole API lifecycle:

API Contract Security Audit : An exhaustive security audit of the OpenAPI definition, with detailed security scoring that helps developers define and strengthen their API contracts.

: An exhaustive security audit of the OpenAPI definition, with detailed security scoring that helps developers define and strengthen their API contracts. API Contract Conformance Scan : A scan of live API endpoints that discovers potential vulnerabilities and discrepancies in your API implementation against the API contract.

: A scan of live API endpoints that discovers potential vulnerabilities and discrepancies in your API implementation against the API contract. API Protection: A straightforward and easy way to protect APIs and apply policies that can be deployed in our lightweight, low-latency, API-native micro firewall. API Firewall automatically enforces traffic based on your API contract and applies security policies to protect API endpoints wherever they are.

42Crunch API Security platform has received great reception from the market including Gartner's prestigious Cool Vendor award .

"API Security is a global problem and we are building a global network of partners to help address it," says Jacques Declas, CEO and co-founder at 42Crunch, "Our solution is a combination of multi-regional cloud-based administration and security testing and local API firewall enforcing API security wherever your APIs get deployed. This architecture makes the platform truly global and enables seamless partnerships and customer onboarding."

About 42Crunch

Founded in London, UK, with offices in Dublin (Ireland), Montpellier (France), San Francisco and Irvine (California), 42Crunch provides a unique set of integrated tools which allow discovery, remediation of API vulnerabilities, and runtime protection against API attacks. Visit https://42crunch.com to learn more. Visit our online community https://APIsecurity.io

About Skalena

Skalena is a technology company based in Brazil founded by veterans in Open Source, delivering cutting edge technologies and support for many companies looking for pragmatic digital transformation using APIs Initiatives in designing, protection and security, Microservices, Identity Management, DevOps. Our new Low-Code Platform: mapperidea(R) is intended to reshape the way to think about Low-Code and how to delivery a new experience in Software development.

About atSistemas

atSistemas is a consulting, information technology services and software development company present in the market since 1994. With more than 1200 employees and 58 million euros of annual turnover at present, it offers innovative solutions and accompanies in its Digital Transformation to more than 300 customers. From its offices in Madrid, Barcelona, Cádiz, A Coruña, Mallorca, Zaragoza and Huelva, it carries out national and international architecture, development, systems integration and managed services projects, adopting and promoting the best market practices. atSistemas is an "Agile First" company, acting with the flexibility of a start-up through the ecosystem of its 19 Expert Centers, a perfect collaboration environment for innovation and technological excellence. Visit https://atsistemas.com to know more about us.

Media Contact:

Len Fernandes

214796@email4pr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 702

SOURCE 42Crunch

Related Links

https://42crunch.com

