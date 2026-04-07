Leading Appraisal Firm Franchisor, Velox Valuations, Announces it is UAD 3.6-Ready Across the Nation

Valuation Company Completes Rigorous Training and Certification Across its Network, Favorably Positioned to Provide UAD 3.6 Appraisals in 2026 and Beyond

INDIANAPOLIS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velox Valuations, a trusted leader in real estate appraisal and a leading valuations franchisor, has officially begun providing UAD 3.6 appraisals across the markets it serves nationwide. This February, the company completed its first two UAD 3.6 assignments in California and Florida. The company prepared for the implementation of the new standardized reporting process over the course of several months, strategically leading programs to ready certified appraisers in the Velox Valuations network across 26 U.S. states.

The UAD 3.6 update is a significant overhaul designed to align appraisal reporting with current mortgage industry data standards and replace static GSE forms. To prepare its team, Velox Valuations developed internal training programs that include micro-sessions and third-party coursework. The company also participated in software beta testing with a leading appraisal report writing software provider to formulate its new path forward.

"Our team understands the value of UAD 3.6 and what it takes to support our AMC and Lending customers and appraisers through this transition," said Chad Barker, CEO of Velox Valuations. "With a strong workforce of employee appraisers and franchise owners across the country, we're focused on providing the operational and technical support they need to adapt confidently. We look forward to continuing to support our team members through this next chapter and continuing to raise the bar for the appraisal industry as a premier appraisal-firm."

Velox will also launch QVEdge in the second quarter in select markets, a proprietary appraiser-assisted automated valuation tool designed to support both HELOC lending and non-lending valuation needs. QVEdge combines advanced technology with the expertise of licensed appraisers to deliver more reliable and defensible value conclusions than standalone AVMs, strengthening the consistency and credibility of Velox's valuation services across all markets.

In line with the new advancements, Velox is also awarding franchises to experienced Certified Residential Appraisers and entrepreneurs in major metro areas across the country. Ideal candidates are motivated, detail-oriented and eager to advance their careers in a supportive, tech-driven environment. Velox Valuations franchise owners benefit from industry-leading tools, the company's wide national network, robust franchisee support and a business model designed to maximize efficiency and earning potential.

Velox Valuations distinguishes itself through its appraiser-direct model, which connects Certified Appraisers with clients without intermediaries. This streamlined approach ensures every valuation is delivered directly by the subject matter expert with precision, consistency, and accountability. Velox Valuations also sets itself apart through the company's proprietary internal data aggregation software, which empowers appraisers to deliver timely, reliable valuations regardless of project scope or geography, giving both clients and franchise owners a distinct advantage in the marketplace. By leveraging advanced digital tools and centralized systems, Velox eliminates inefficiencies, reduces delays, and delivers fast, trustworthy results—helping franchisees thrive in a competitive market. Today, Velox operates in more than 26 states and is positioned for continued national expansion.

For more information on Velox Valuations visit https://veloxval.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://veloxval.com/franchise/ .

About Velox Valuations

Founded in April 2020, Velox Valuations is a national real estate appraisal firm dedicated to delivering credible, tech-driven valuation services. By maintaining a team of certified appraisers and utilizing advanced digital tools, Velox provides fast and reliable property appraisals that meet the demands of today's real estate market. Now expanding through its franchise model, Velox empowers appraisers to build their businesses with the support of a trusted, national brand. For more information on Velox Valuations' services, visit https://veloxval.com/

SOURCE Velox Valuations