Leading AppSec Expert Tanya Janca Joins Bright Security

Janca will leverage her experience to lead engagement with Bright Security's growing community of more than 5,000 developer teams

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Security , an application security platform that lets developers quickly and seamlessly secure web applications and APIs, today announced that industry veteran and founder of We Hack Purple, Tanya Janca, joined the company as its Director of Developer Relations & Community.

Tanya Janca is a 25-year veteran of the cybersecurity industry, having worked for startups, the public sector and multinational tech companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, and Nokia. Tanya is an award-winning public speaker, active blogger, and streamer who has delivered hundreds of talks and training courses across six continents. She is also the best-selling author of Alice and Bob Learn Application Security.

Tanya has devoted her career to educating the IT community about proper software security and will continue to be a fixture in the community as part of Bright. Her role at Bright will be to bridge the company with the developer and security communities and provide the tools developers, DevOps and AppSec teams need to secure their applications.

With the hire, Bright Security has also agreed to acquire We Hack Purple , a training platform founded by Tanya that is dedicated to teaching Application Security, DevSecOps and Cloud Security. We Hack Purple will continue its current operations as part of Bright Security, and will now offer premium paid training courses for free to those who join the We Hack Purple community.

"One of the most important factors in modern application security is ensuring that development teams focus on securing software throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC), rather than after the fact," said Tanya Janca, Director of Developer Relations at Bright. "Developers need the right tools to create secure software. If we truly want to bring "shift-left" and DevSecOps to life, we need tools that are designed for that purpose. That's why I joined Bright."

"We're very excited to have Tanya join our team," said Gadi Bashvitz , CEO of Bright. "Tanya's presence in the application security and developer communities, as well as her experience as an educator, is an invaluable asset to our organization. Bringing Tanya & the We Hack Purple team on board emphasizes our commitment to driving developer awareness and enablement to writing secure applications and APIs. We can't wait for our extensive developer community to see what she has planned."

