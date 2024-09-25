Leading Arizona Real Estate Team Rebrands to SPACE, Marking a New Era in Real Estate Innovation

PHOENIX, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Elite | Zaback Group (KPZ Group), Arizona's top real estate team, has officially rebranded to SPACE. This rebrand reflects the team's commitment to innovation and growth in the Arizona real estate market, providing a name that stands out and resonates with both agents and homebuyers.

The newly named SPACE team continues to dominate the Arizona market with over 150 agents and a strong presence in the Phoenix valley. The average newly licensed agent joining the team secures a contract in just 37 days, proving the effectiveness of SPACE's training and leadership. With ambitions to expand to 1,000 agents and ten locations by the end of 2025, SPACE is positioned to become an even more formidable force in the industry.

Keith Anderson, CMO of SPACE, emphasizes the versatility and appeal of the new brand. "There's no better place to launch your real estate career than SPACE. Whether you're an agent seeking a dynamic team or a homebuyer searching for your dream home."

Austin Zaback, the Chief Growth Officer, says, "Our rebrand was designed with the vision of creating a nationwide, household name that agents and clients can get behind. SPACE represents something far bigger than any one individual. It's built on phenomenal systems, processes, and people to ensure a consistent, exceptional experience for everyone involved. Anyone who works with us knows that no matter what agent they work with, they get the highest level of service and expertise. We have ambitious goals in front of us, making it essential that every part of our operation is set up to succeed."

Chelsi Battiato, Director of Culture & Agent Experience, shares her excitement about the rebrand: "I'm thrilled about our rebrand and name change! SPACE reflects our owners' innovative vision in the real estate industry, driving positive change. This rebrand will empower our team by tapping into our creative branding, allowing them to focus on their business. Our agents will be recognized and respected in the industry as proud members of the SPACE family."

SPACE serves Arizona, with a strong foothold in the Phoenix metro area. They have three iconic locations in Chandler, Scottsdale, and Peoria, owning over 22,000 square feet of prime office space. This rebrand represents a bold step forward in their mission to provide unparalleled opportunities for its agents and support for clients.

Pete Kamboukos, CEO, says, "SPACE represents the new standard for real estate teams. In an industry that is undergoing rapid changes in how business is conducted, SPACE is leading the way into this new frontier."

SPACE offers agents a unique opportunity to be part of an innovative and supportive team. For homebuyers and sellers, SPACE provides trust, expertise, and a commitment to finding the perfect property.

