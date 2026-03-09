Leading asset managers to join new Corastone platform as investors alongside Apollo, Franklin Templeton and KKR

Expanded institutional participation underscores growing demand for private market opportunities and standardized operating infrastructure

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corastone , the hyperscaler for private-market investing, today announced Fidelity Investments , Future Standard , and Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) as investors in Corastone and its alternative-investing operating platform.

This growing institutional participation builds on Corastone's recent platform launch and comes as demand for private markets investments expands across investor types. As global private markets investment activity and volumes rise, firms are increasingly seeking transaction technologies that can perform at scale while meaningfully lowering operational friction and manual interventions. Corastone, through its proprietary private, permissioned blockchain network, is increasingly functioning as the shared network infrastructure and data standard for private markets workflows — replacing legacy file-based processes and point-to-point integrations with a single solution that supports straight-through processing for all market participants.

"As access to private markets continues to scale, firms need standardized, digital infrastructure that supports higher volumes and more complex structures without adding operational burden," said Hamid Gayibov, Co-Founder and President of Corastone. "Corastone was built to serve as a common operating layer for the ecosystem, and adding Fidelity, Future Standard and Hamilton Lane reflects how the industry is coalescing around shared, enterprise-ready infrastructure. Our goal is to help investors of all sizes access private market assets as efficiently and reliably as public markets."

Unlike legacy approaches that rely on multiple disconnected systems and point-to-point integrations, Corastone connects general partners, wealth managers, and administrators on a single, shared private markets platform. This unified architecture helps firms scale activity across asset types and volumes without increasing operational complexity.

Client Quotes

Future Standard - "As private markets continue to expand across wealth and institutional channels, we saw a need in the marketplace for an infrastructure technology that connects the various point-to-point systems used by investors and enables true straight-through-processing of transactions. We adopted Corastone because it provides a modern, scalable approach to delivering this connective layer for the industry, and does so in a way that improves transparency, controls, and investor experiences. Our decision to invest reflects our confidence in the platform's long-term role in facilitating the growing demand for private markets investments." – Hari Moorthy, Chief Technology Officer at Future Standard





With Fidelity Investments, Future Standard and Hamilton Lane investing in the platform, Corastone's institutional footprint continues to expand. This follows recent momentum across the ecosystem, with participants such as Apollo, Franklin Templeton, KKR, and Morgan Stanley using Corastone's technology to modernize private market distribution.

About Corastone

Corastone is the hyperscaler for private market investing, providing the modern infrastructure that enables straight-through processing for GPs, wealth managers and fund administrators. Through a single integration, participants gain access to a vast ecosystem of investment opportunities and counterparties, helping them grow their business with confidence. Solely focused on infrastructure, Corastone enables consistent, repeatable processes throughout the investment lifecycle, fostering visibility, control and seamless operations. Built on a permissioned blockchain, Corastone is purpose-built to support new workflows, innovative products and the rapidly evolving private markets. For more information, visit corastone.us.

About Future Standard

Future Standard is a global alternative asset manager serving institutional and private wealth clients, investing across private equity, credit and real estate. With a 30+ year track record of value creation and $86 billion in assets under management, we back the business owners and financial sponsors that drive growth and innovation across the middle market, transforming untapped potential into durable value.1

1 Total AUM estimated as of September 30, 2025.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

