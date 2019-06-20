Leading Associations Turn to ON24 for Member Engagement and Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 51% of associations reporting flat or declining membership and nearly 40% saying a lack of engagement is the reason members don't renew, national associations like AARP , The American Nurse Association (ANA), Institute of Supply Management, and ESMO , are turning to ON24 , the marketing technology leader helping associations create live, always-on and personalized digital experiences to facilitate awareness, provide value to members, and increase revenue streams.

Associations have traditionally relied on in-person chapter events and regional conferences for member engagement. In the digital age, associations are evolving to use webinar programs powered by the ON24 Platform for their programming, certifications, and training needs. Webinars give associations the ability to engage global audiences and provide members with valuable content. Additionally, webinars optimize resources, by saving associations time and money while attracting more sponsorship and revenue opportunities.

"Associations depend on ON24 to help connect with and provide value to their unique memberships," says Joe Hyland, CMO, ON24. "We're proud to help associations better understand their audience and members, to create high value content, provide insights for potential sponsors, adapt to new industry trends and more. It's a true win-win: members get more insightful, relevant content, while associations better understand their key stakeholders."

Leading associations accelerate their growth and reach through ON24, achieving the following outcomes and results:

Creating Scale, Optimizing Efficiency: For its flagship webinar during National Nurses Week, the American Nurses Association's achieved more than 11,000 registrations through ON24 — an increase of more than 40% over the previous year. The webinar featured a live video broadcast to more than 6,000 viewers in 4,500 locations. It reduced time spent by staff on the event creation by 65% over previous webinar providers.

Driving Attendees and Conversions: AARP set an all-time high for registrants thanks to ON24, with nearly 14,000 people signed up for its "The Health Care Law: What It Means for People with Medicare " webcast. The event also experienced a greater than 50% registrant to attendee conversion rate.

Saving time and money: ESMO achieved an estimated 25% savings over its previous webinar solution. Along with a lower-priced webinar platform, there were additional labor and time savings from not having to deal with accessibility and technical issues.

Building community with stakeholders is crucial for these organizations, and webinars serve as a key touchpoint for association memberships.

"My members can't stop complimenting us on how much they love attending our new webinars and classes," says Tom Martin, Director, Learning Solutions, Institute for Supply Management, which has 50,000 members across 100 countries. "ON24 has been key to making our members fall in love with us all over again."

ON24 sees the benefits of its platform as well. Thanks to a webinar-first marketing program, the company announced it's rapidly approaching $100 million in ARR and it now serves more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 40 of the Fortune 100. The company reached more than 1 billion engagement minutes in 2018 and is a truly global solution across industries. ON24 now serves 9 out of the top 10 technology companies, 7 out of the 10 asset management firms, 6 out of the top 10 accounting firms, and 8 out of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

