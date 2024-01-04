Leading Astrophysicist and Former NASA Head of Science Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen Joins Voyager Space Advisory Board

News provided by

Voyager Space

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen has been appointed to the company's advisory board. A world–renowned astrophysicist and longest continually serving head of science at NASA, Dr. Zurbuchen has an expansive, award-winning background in the space community, bringing a wealth of experience in scientific research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership to Voyager. He joins an elite group of advisory board members who are working together to help Voyager advance space exploration and move humanity towards a brighter future.

Originally from Switzerland, Dr. Zurbuchen played a critical role in many of America's most notable space and scientific milestones. During his time at NASA, he was involved in launching the James Webb Telescope, oversaw two Mars landings, developed the Parker Solar Probe (a mission to touch the Sun), conceived and led the Earth System Observatory, and was in charge of humanity's first successful attempt at moving a celestial object using a spacecraft impact.

"Dr. Zurbuchen's addition to our advisory board will be instrumental as we continue to broaden our efforts in scientific research and discovery, which will be an essential part of many of our initiatives including our Starlab space station," said Dylan Taylor, CEO and Chairman, Voyager Space. "His wealth of knowledge and experience in the space community will undoubtedly be valuable in driving our mission forward. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

In addition to his tenure at NASA, Dr. Zurbuchen was a professor of space science and aerospace engineering at the University of Michigan, with a focus on solar and heliospheric physics, experimental space research, and space systems. During that time, he also opened the University of Michigan's Center for Entrepreneurship, which has since been ranked one of the top undergraduate entrepreneurship programs in the country. Since August 2023, Dr. Zurbuchen has been a part-time professor of Space Exploration and Technology at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, the top-ranked university in continental Europe. He is also an independent consultant about space, innovation and leadership, and an award-winning speaker.

"Voyager Space is pioneering an incredible future for commercial space and humanity alike, and is doing so during such a pivotal time in our space history," said Dr. Zurbuchen. "I look forward to using my background and experiences to help the team achieve the very amazing successes needed for leadership in this ever evolving and fast growing field."

Dr. Zurbuchen was previously the chair or member of over 6 committees of the U.S. National Academies and has received numerous accolades and awards over the years including the U.S. Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, the U.S. Presidential Rank Award, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, and the Wernher von Braun Distinguished Science Award. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

About Voyager Space
Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements."  Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space

Also from this source

Voyager Space Announces Teaming Agreement with Northrop Grumman for the Starlab Space Station

Voyager Space Announces Teaming Agreement with Northrop Grumman for the Starlab Space Station

Voyager Space (Voyager) today announced they plan to enter a teaming agreement with Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) to develop fully autonomous...
Former Chief Scientist of the United States Air Force Dr. Mark J. Lewis Appointed to Voyager Space Advisory Board

Former Chief Scientist of the United States Air Force Dr. Mark J. Lewis Appointed to Voyager Space Advisory Board

Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced Dr. Mark J. Lewis has joined the company's advisory board. A renowned...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.