Leading Astrophysicist and Former NASA Head of Science Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen Joins Voyager Space Advisory Board

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen has been appointed to the company's advisory board. A world–renowned astrophysicist and longest continually serving head of science at NASA, Dr. Zurbuchen has an expansive, award-winning background in the space community, bringing a wealth of experience in scientific research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership to Voyager. He joins an elite group of advisory board members who are working together to help Voyager advance space exploration and move humanity towards a brighter future.

Originally from Switzerland, Dr. Zurbuchen played a critical role in many of America's most notable space and scientific milestones. During his time at NASA, he was involved in launching the James Webb Telescope, oversaw two Mars landings, developed the Parker Solar Probe (a mission to touch the Sun), conceived and led the Earth System Observatory , and was in charge of humanity's first successful attempt at moving a celestial object using a spacecraft impact.

"Dr. Zurbuchen's addition to our advisory board will be instrumental as we continue to broaden our efforts in scientific research and discovery, which will be an essential part of many of our initiatives including our Starlab space station," said Dylan Taylor, CEO and Chairman, Voyager Space. "His wealth of knowledge and experience in the space community will undoubtedly be valuable in driving our mission forward. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

In addition to his tenure at NASA, Dr. Zurbuchen was a professor of space science and aerospace engineering at the University of Michigan, with a focus on solar and heliospheric physics, experimental space research, and space systems. During that time, he also opened the University of Michigan's Center for Entrepreneurship, which has since been ranked one of the top undergraduate entrepreneurship programs in the country. Since August 2023, Dr. Zurbuchen has been a part-time professor of Space Exploration and Technology at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, the top-ranked university in continental Europe. He is also an independent consultant about space, innovation and leadership, and an award-winning speaker.

"Voyager Space is pioneering an incredible future for commercial space and humanity alike, and is doing so during such a pivotal time in our space history," said Dr. Zurbuchen. "I look forward to using my background and experiences to help the team achieve the very amazing successes needed for leadership in this ever evolving and fast growing field."

Dr. Zurbuchen was previously the chair or member of over 6 committees of the U.S. National Academies and has received numerous accolades and awards over the years including the U.S. Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, the U.S. Presidential Rank Award, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, and the Wernher von Braun Distinguished Science Award. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

