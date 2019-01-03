Leading Austin-Based Entrepreneurs to Speak at Groundbreaking Innovation Summit

"We are very excited to be bringing three of Austin's leading entrepreneurs to the conference to share their stories with the R&D Breakthrough Summit audience," said Technium COO Jonathan Van. "Their shared knowledge will be invaluable." Here's a sneak preview of the first additions to the upcoming R&D Breakthrough Summit 's impressive speaker list:

Bryon Jacob, CTO & Co-Founder, Data.World

Bryon is the CTO and co-founder of Data.World, which is on a mission to build the world's most meaningful, collaborative and abundant data resource. Bryon is a recognized leader in building large-scale consumer Internet systems and an expert in data integration solutions. Bryon's twenty years of academic and professional experience spans AI research at Case Western Reserve University, enterprise software at Trilogy, consumer web experience at Amazon, and most recently ten years of building HomeAway.com.

Paul Ahlstrom, Managing Director, Alta Global Ventures

Paul is Managing Director and Co-founder of Alta Global Ventures and the Alta Innovation Institute. Along with his co-author, Dr. Nathan Furr, Paul distilled his observations on how to increase the odds of getting it right in the book Nail It Then Scale It . In the last 30-plus years, Paul has raised over $1 billion and directly invested more than $500 million in more than 125 startup companies. Some of his portfolio investments that have successfully used his Nail It then Scale It methodology include Jott, VidAngel, Converus, Ancestry.com, Altiris, The American Academy, and Rhomobile.

Rick Hawkins, Co-Founder and Chairman, Aether Therapeutics

Rick is a Co-Founder and Chairman of Aether Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company focusing on treating and curing the disease of addiction. The company is currently completing pre-clinical studies through a NIDA Grant. He is also the founder of Lumos Pharma, an orphan drug company based in Austin, Texas. Lumos Pharma is currently developing a novel therapeutic for the rare disease Creatine Transporter Deficiency, with its Series A funded by NEA, Santé Ventures, Roches Ventures, and UCB. Lumos is also a proud awardee of the NIH's Therapeutics for Rare and Neglected Diseases program.

"All three of these speakers represent the range and experience we are excited to bring to the inaugural R&D Breakthrough Summit this June," said Bruce Cummings, CEO of Advantage Business Marketing. The complete speaker list is expected to be available at www.rdbreakthrough.com in early Spring 2019.

