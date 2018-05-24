Leading Australian Clinical Trials Company, Q-Pharm, Organizes Seminar in Tokyo, Japan

BRISBANE, Australia, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Pharm, a leading Australian early-phase clinical research organization announced today that in collaboration with the Trade Investment Queensland (TIQ) Japan office, it conducted a high-level seminar in Tokyo, Japan. The seminar held on 17th May, 2018 was facilitated by Japan Bioindustry Association, and attracted strong attendance from major Japanese pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research organisations, as well as Japanese government representatives.

Q-Pharm provided the audience with an in-depth understanding of the benefits of conducting early-phase clinical trials at their state-of-the-art facilities in Queensland, Australia. Information was also provided on incentives available through the Queensland and Australian governments for companies interested in conducting clinical trials at Q-Pharm. One such incentive program from the Queensland state government can provide up to 50 percent of eligible fees to a cap of $250,000 per project, while the Australian Research & Development Tax Incentive Scheme for eligible companies can provide up to an additional 43.5% tax refund. These programs, along with Q-Pharm's proven capabilities and international reputation in the industry, provide significant incentives for Australian and international companies to conduct their early-phase clinical trials at Q-Pharm.

During his presentation, Craig Hurren, Chief Commercial Officer for Q-Pharm said, "Q-Pharm has a very impressive history of conducting early-phase clinical trials to globally accepted standards of safety and quality. Q-Pharm's excellent infrastructure and highly experienced people can maximize efficiency and outcome for Japanese drug and medical device development companies wanting to conduct early-phase clinical trials."

Queensland Trade and Investment Commissioner in Japan, Mr. Tak Adachi, mentioned that it was perfect timing for Japanese pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to focus on the excellent opportunities Q-Pharm provides in the area of early clinical development. Dr. Tufail Syed, CEO of Q-Pharm stated, "Q-Pharm has developed strong capabilities in the areas of study design, commercialization strategy, medical writing, and recruitment of study participants, as well as actual study conduct. We look forward to developing long-term partnerships with Japanese companies through our considerable expertise and experience."

Q-Pharm is a state-of-the-art early-phase clinical trials company providing a broad range of high-quality services for commercial and academic clients from around the world. Since 2002, Q-Pharm has safely and successfully conducted more than 400 early-phase clinical trials in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. Q-Pharm's highly qualified teams and leaders have a wealth of experience in clinical development, enabling Q-Pharm to understand the needs of a diverse range of clients, and to meet and exceed their expectations. Clinical trials conducted at Q-Pharm are accepted by regulators throughout the world, including Australia, Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Q-Pharm's speciality clinical trial services include: Comparative PK/PD, SAD/MAD/Food Effect studies, complex First-In-Human studies, vaccines studies, disease challenge models, clinical development strategy and study design consultation.

