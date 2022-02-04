Leading Authority on Ranch Vacations Launches Website Dedicated to Spa and Wellness Ranches

SONOMA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Kilgore, widely regarded as the world's leading authority on ranch vacations, announces the launch of a new website dedicated to spa and wellness ranches: https://wellnessranches.com/.

Wellness and horses take on all new meaning at Wyoming's Bitterroot Ranch and Spa Thai yoga at British Columbia's Echo Valley Ranch and Spa

"This is the perfect moment to highlight the wellness work that some innovative ranches are focusing on," said Kilgore. His new website shines the spotlight on 11 such ranches in North America that are breaking new ground in the wellness movement. These represent the best of the best in both traditional ranch activities (life in the saddle) plus healthy wellness and spa-focused offerings.

While there are multiple ranches to consider, here are four good examples of properties that combine focused wellness programs matched with traditional ranch activities.

Bishops Lodge - https://wellnessranches.com/wellness-ranches/bishops-lodge: Near Santa Fe, NM, Bishops Lodge combines nature's offerings, such as river floating and hiking, with outdoor mindfulness sessions. The Wellness Lodge offers relaxation massage, deep tissue massage, couples massage, EMF learning, aromatherapy massage, meditation, land dance, CBD massage, botanicals remedy, sound healing, sound healing facial, sacred sound massage, intuitive healing and energy medicine.

Echo Valley Ranch and Spa - https://wellnessranches.com/wellness-ranches/echo-valley-ranch-and-spa: A small, eco-luxury ranch located near Clinton, British Columbia is known for its warm, sincere and anticipatory service. When guests are not on horseback riding a major draw is the spa offering relaxation massage, deep tissue massage, couples massage, scrubs, manicures, facials, and pedicures.

Bitterroot Ranch - https://wellnessranches.com/wellness-ranches/bitterroot-ranch: Near Dubois, Wyoming, Bitterroot Ranch retains its original commitment to making matches between riders, new and old, and their mounts. The ranch's yoga program focuses on stretching and conditioning muscles that are most engaged when riding. Resident Yoga instructor Hadley Fox is a certified Vinyasa Yoga teacher.

Rock Creek - https://wellnessranches.com/wellness-ranches/the-ranch-at-rock-creek. This ranch near historic Philipsburg, MT, offers yoga and golf along with such treatments at its Granite Spa as relaxation massage, deep tissue massage, rock treatments, couples massage, scrubs, manicures, facials, pedicures and its signature Saddle Sore Soak.

Kilgore (https://genekilgore.com/) began his ranch journey some 40 years ago and has spent most of his adult life and professional career taking the ranch message to the world.

Contact:

Gene Kilgore

Website: www.GeneKilgore.com

Phone: 707-217-5205

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gene Kilgore's Wellness & Spa Ranches