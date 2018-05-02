Leading Autism Researchers Join Tesseract Medical Research's Scientific Advisory Board

NAPA, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading autism researchers Richard E. Frye, MD, PhD, MS, FAAN, FAAP and John Slattery, BA, have joined the Scientific Advisory Board of Tesseract Medical Research (TMR), William West, President of the life sciences company, announced. Their addition bolsters TMR's commitment to advancing safe and effective biomedical interventions for managing the symptoms of autism spectrum disorder utilizing TMR's advanced nutrient delivery technology. The company launched an emerging autism portfolio last year with its first product, AuRx®, a medical food that optimizes delivery of butyric acid (butyrate) to the gastrointestinal microbiome. This short-chain fatty acid is often deficient in autistic patients and supplementation shows promise in improving symptoms and enhancing quality of life. AuRx® is the only ASD medical food that provides a critical nutrient needed by an autistic child that is not available from the normal diet when the child has an imbalance in the gut microbiota.



"Butyrate is pretty amazing in what it does to the cells," explained Dr. Frye. "It seems to act like a fuel as it's supposed to, but also seems to rescue cells under stress. It appears to have a positive impact on many of the important genes we've found." "Tesseract has specifically developed an intervention that delivers butyrate into the microbiome," stated Mr. Slattery.

"We are truly fortunate to have Dr. Frye and Mr. Slattery on our team," stated West. "Their participation validates that patient outcomes experienced thus far from our products represent an exciting new frontier. It also affirms our commitment to provide parents and medical providers with the ongoing research and clinical investigation needed to assure this supportive adjunctive therapy becomes a ubiquitous element of treatment programs throughout the world of autism."



Child and behavioral neurologist Richard E. Frye, MD, PhD, FAAN, FAAP, received his doctoral degrees in medicine and physiology and biophysics at Georgetown University in 1998. He has co-authored more than 230 publications in peer reviewed scientific journals and professional media and has spearheaded over 40 major clinical research studies.



Dr. Frye is recognized as a pioneer in identifying and exploring many of the underlying conditions in autistic patients that, with treatment, can substantially improve quality of life. His work centers on evidence-based science to better understand how the biomarkers of the dysfunctional pathways in autism can be paired with effective treatments. Most noteworthy has been his research in mitochondrial disorders and abnormalities in the microbiome, and more specifically, on the impacts of folate and vitamin B12, plus other compounds.

"Butyrate is pretty amazing in what it does to the cells," explained Dr. Frye. "It seems to act like a fuel as it's supposed to, but also seems to rescue cells under stress. It appears to have a positive impact on many of the important genes we've found."



John Slattery, BA, is a longtime collaborator with Dr. Frye, having worked together doing breakthrough research at Arkansas Children's Hospital. He is currently Director of Research and Innovation for Aces Health in Atlanta, and Founder of Aces Labs. John has also investigated neural correlates of attention networks after traumatic brain injury or stroke. He has since transitioned to clinical research on neurodevelopmental disorders, particularly Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). His work in helping to create a more sophisticated digital health ecosystem, incorporating disparate, health-centric data into a unified and robust cloud-based platform drove new insights into complex disease processes, while also improving the speed and collection of data in clinical trials. The early results of this new paradigm have profound implications for spectrum disorders like autism, but for also diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and other challenging-to-manage chronic diseases.



"Tesseract has specifically developed an intervention that delivers butyrate into the microbiome," stated Mr. Slattery. "Indigestible fiber is converted by bacteria into three major short-chain fatty acids—acetic acid, propionic acid, and butyric acid. Disruptions in this gut ecosystem cause disruptions in production and interconnected pathways. Inadequate butyrate production may cause too much propionic acid in the body, which animal models have shown may have detrimental effects and alter behavior, learning, and memory, and promotes physiological and behavioral features consistent with an autism-like condition. By providing more butyrate to the parts of the intestines where it is needed, AuRx® can potentially have some significant effects on these biochemical and molecular feedback loops between the microbiome, their end products, the gut and the brain. Butyrate could potentially alter the metabolic systems, improve oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, among other physiological benefits."



About Tesseract Medical Research

Tesseract Medical Research (TMR) is a life sciences company headquartered in Napa, California. They are the developer of breakthrough technology that optimizes the bioavailability and absorption of multiple nutrients, particularly those that are ingredients in nutritional supplements, medical foods, and pharmaceuticals. Tesseract offers a selection of natural supplements that support digestive, neurocognitive, and inflammatory disorders. This groundbreaking nano-nutrient delivery science is the latest innovation from Al Czap, the founder and former CEO of Thorne Research, and is a leap forward in efficacy, ensuring nutrients will reach their intended target.



For more information, please visit www.tessmed.com.

Contact:

Leigh-Anne Anderson

310 990 5752

194370@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-autism-researchers-join-tesseract-medical-researchs-scientific-advisory-board-300640763.html

SOURCE Tesseract Medical Research

Related Links

http://www.tessmed.com

