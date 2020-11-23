Leading Automotive Lifestyle Brand Chemical Guys Debuts New Vehicle and Home Antibacterial Disinfectant Cleaners That Demonstrate Effectiveness Against COVID-19

HyperShield is a simple, effective way to maintain a germ and bacteria-free environment at home. The advanced cleaning power of HyperShield is formulated for everyday use in high-touch areas, including the kitchen, bathroom, living room, playroom, garage and office. In addition to killing 99.9% of germs on contact, HyperShield removes hard water stains, soap scum, mold and mildew stains, while deodorizing areas that are hard to keep fresh throughout the entire home, and eliminating odors left behind after cooking. Its non-abrasive, fresh-smelling formula is free of chlorine bleach, phosphates and harsh chemicals, also making it useful in outdoor spaces as a ready-to-use cleaner for decks and patio surfaces without harming nearby shrubs and grass.

HyperBan is designed for daily cleaning and disinfection of most hard, non-porous surfaces in cars, RVs, trucks and boats such as chrome, glass, metal, mirrors, plastic and vinyl. The intense cleaning power of HyperBan combines streak-free cleaning with antibacterial cleaning action, effectively destroying tough grease and grime, while at the same time quickly eliminating foul odors caused by smoke, food, pets, mildew, and more. This germicidal disinfectant cleaner contains no volatile organic compounds, no abrasives, and is free of harsh chemicals and cleaning agents to help ensure your ride is always a safe place.

"Within a month of the 2020 national emergency declaration Chemical Guys was able to bring an FDA antibacterial hand soap and two alcohol-based hand sanitizers to market. Recognizing that we had the resources and capabilities to do more in the fight against COVID-19, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new line of antibacterial surface disinfectants at a time when maintaining a fully sanitized home and car is more important than ever," said John Mansfield, Chemical Guys Chief Revenue Officer. "HyperShield and HyperBan have both been rigorously lab tested, have been proven to kill some of the harshest germs and bacteria, and have demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. We're particularly proud of this launch because HyperShield is our first product developed for the home, and it's one that our customers are going to love."

Both HyperShield Total Home Antibacterial Disinfectant Cleaner and HyperBan Complete Vehicle Antibacterial Disinfectant Cleaner have demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2 (formerly 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19) on hard, non-porous surfaces. Therefore, both products can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Rhinovirus on hard, non-porous surfaces. Refer to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov for additional information.

Available for purchase on November 20 at ChemicalGuys.com and Detail Garage locations nationwide, HyperShield and HyperBan will both retail for $14.99.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 60 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com.

SOURCE Chemical Guys

Related Links

http://www.chemicalguys.com

