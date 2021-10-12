Leading Automotive Lifestyle Brand Chemical Guys Expands DTC Presence Via International eCommerce

The UK site offers customers a curated list of fan favorite products, kits, accessories, and branded merchandise. Tweet this

"Chemical Guys growth and success was kickstarted by the fact that it was one of the first digitally native brands in the automotive detailing industry," says John Mansfield, Chemical Guys Chief Revenue Officer. "Today we are a true omnichannel brand and launching direct eCommerce in the UK, along with other key international markets where we have strong distribution and an existing fan base, is an exciting next step as part of our commitment to interconnected retail."

"Chemicalguys.com has had tremendous success focusing on our customers' web experience while also providing them a personalized product assortment," says Andrew Perez, Chemical Guys eCommerce Manager. "Working with Scalefast has allowed us to replicate that experience while also going to market at an accelerated rate. With Scalefast's help, we look forward to expanding our UK site's features and providing the personalized experience our UK customers expect from a premium auto detailing brand."

Chemical Guys has seen a growing interest over the years in premium detailing products from UK auto enthusiasts, made evident by the successful 2019 opening of its first international Detail Garage, Chemical Guys' brick and mortar retail concept, in Preston, England. Detail Garage currently has 70+ locations throughout the US and Canada, amassing a large customer base and is best known for its hands-on customer experience through education and community events such as monthly Rides & Coffee gatherings.

With plans to expand e-commerce platforms in Australia and Canada on the radar for next year, Chemical Guys will work with Scalefast to spearhead the launch of additional international sites in these countries.

"The Scalefast team is thrilled to assist Chemical Guys' international expansion of their direct-to-consumer capabilities," says Scalefast Chief Revenue Officer Nicolas Chaumartin. "We are looking forward to fueling their growth wherever they need to reach their passionate fan base."

To learn more and order Chemical Guys products in the UK, visit https://www.chemicalguys.co.uk/ and the UK Detail Garage page, https://www.facebook.com/DetailGaragePreston/ .

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement, and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 70 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com.

ABOUT SCALEFAST

Scalefast is the modern way for brands to sell online, empowering them to regain the control and simplicity they need to create an exceptional shopping experience directly from their own digital storefront. Its full-stack enterprise solution brings together a cloud-based eCommerce platform and global business services in an ecosystem where brands can join forces to leverage volume and data.

