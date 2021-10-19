Leading Automotive Service Companies Unite as Repairify™ to Form a Global Leader in Automotive Technology & Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), announced today its new strategic initiative to align its family of brands, which includes asTech®, adasThink, BlueDriver®, FleetGenix, Mobile Tech RX, and RED (EU), to emerge as a global leader in Automotive Technology and Intelligence to help the automotive collision, mechanical, and dealership sectors master the modern vehicle.

All existing brands and future acquisitions will be aligned in pursuing the collective goal of revolutionizing vehicle care, performance, and safety through both original equipment ("OE") and validated OEM-compatible tools and data. This concept is encapsulated in the new portfolio company tagline "Driven by Repairify."

"By growing our organization through the acquisitions of like-minded industry innovators, we have established a powerhouse of brands that are all playing critical roles in transforming the way today's increasingly complex vehicles are repaired, serviced, and maintained," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify. "We are uniting our corporate family under the Repairify name, to improve workflows for our customers by providing richer, more actionable vehicle data and intelligence to deliver the strongest possible insights the automotive industry can leverage."

Repairify has quickly expanded to become a global business comprised of six operating companies with customers in 48 countries. In 2021, Repairify has acquired four new companies (adasThink, BlueDriver, RED (EU) and Mobile Tech RX), announced a revolutionary new patent award, and preparing for the launch of exciting new solutions at the upcoming Specialty Equipment Market Association ("SEMA") Show in Las Vegas.

"Through comprehensive vehicle data and intelligence, specialized technology, and a support network of certified technicians, Repairify empowers our clients to make better decisions, maximize efficiency and precision, reduce costs, and gain competitive advantage," said Maurice Tuff, CTO for Repairify. "As we look toward continued expansion of our global footprint, we are proud of the Repairify brand and the technology and expertise we're bringing to the market."

Repairify's official industry debut will take place at SEMA, November 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where all of their capabilities will be on display (South Hall, Booth 31191). To schedule a one-on-one media interview with a Repairify representative at SEMA, please contact Clarissa Rios at (972) 352-7601 or via [email protected].

For more about Repairify and its family of automotive technology and intelligence brands, visit repairify.com.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OE tool and validated OE-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and RED (EU). For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $3.3 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 275 investments and follow–on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth– oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: kinderhook.com.

