Leading B2B Fashion Marketplace FashionGo Announces Debut of 'FashionGo Week' Online Trade Show for In-Season and Pre-Order Merchandise

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FashionGo, a leading B2B wholesale e-commerce marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities, today announced its inaugural 'FashionGo Week', a two week online trade show beginning August 24th designed to bring the trade show format to life in an engaging and powerful digital experience to maximize in-season merchandising for retailers with platform tools and features that help with buying decisions. With markets closed and trade shows canceled due to COVID-19, FashionGo Week will increase visibility for more than 1,200 vendors with 420,000 retailers all on one platform, creating a significant opportunity to drive stronger sales and curate a smart inventory based on data and analytics ahead of the peak holiday season. Retailers will experience exclusive trade show merchandise and deals, live interviews with brands and industry experts, and trade show bestsellers in real-time, while vendors participating in the event will be able to create robust pages with brand videos, lookbooks, promotions to highlight exclusive trade show items, and more.

FashionGo is a leader in the wholesale marketplace, with its finger on the pulse of what is trending given the platform's emphasis on in-stock merchandise and with more than one million styles. FashionGo has redefined how the wholesale industry does business online. The accessible, tech-first, online marketplace enables over 1,200 apparel and accessories wholesale vendors and more than 420,000 retail buyers to instantly connect and discover new business opportunities, empowering both groups to shop smart, sell more, and grow faster with powerful platform tools and features, including visibility into real time bestsellers and FashionGo's Style Match+ visual search tool that enables product comparisons allowing retailers to make better buying decisions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the need for online marketplace platforms like FashionGo and digital trade events such as FashionGo Week within the wholesale fashion industry. This year, in-person trade shows are canceled or delayed and markets closed, yet buyers must replenish and maintain their inventory, which calls for a need to reimagine the trade show experience. As FashionGo is inherently a digital exhibition platform with great visibility for vendors and retailers to discover and connect, FashionGo is kicking off its first ever FashionGo Week, allowing vendors to sell and retailers to purchase the newest in-season arrivals.

"As a tech-first platform serving the wholesale fashion industry, we truly value the need for digital experiences that help progress the industry forward and are so excited to launch FashionGo Week, bringing the necessity of in-person trade shows to life from the comfort of home," said Paul Lee, FashionGo CEO. "We understand that the industry is fueled with a 'buy now, wear now' shopper mentality, so offering in-stock and pre-order merchandise with tools to help a bigger sell through is critical, especially during these uncertain times. We are committed to being the ultimate marketplace for wholesale vendors and retailers to instantly discover and connect."

On the FashionGo two sided online marketplace, retailers can expand their network with more resources and styles to choose from, leveraging data to help inform purchasing decisions, and control inventory management. Vendors can expand to new markets, increase revenue, obtain new leads, leverage marketing tools to help establish their brands and work closely with the FashionGo vendor management team to help foster their businesses.

During FashionGo Week in particular, participating vendors will be able to upload videos to show off their brand, incorporate their brand story, showcase lookbooks, and highlight new arrivals on their dedicated brand page. They will also be able to note exclusive items for FashionGo Week which may be featured on the FashionGo main page for all buyers to see. FashionGo will host select vendors on their main page and will feature live interviews with them over the two week period as well as hold webinar conversations with industry experts on important topics such as COVID-19's impact on business, upcoming trends, and customer experience.

To learn more about FashionGo Week and how to participate as a wholesale vendor, email: [email protected] . For information on FashionGo Week, please visit: www.fashiongo.net/fashiongoweek2020

FashionGo is the leading B2B wholesale e-commerce marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities. Established 2002 in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District, FashionGo supports the global wholesale industry to buy and sell the latest trends in fashion & lifestyle on a one-stop platform. With more than 1,200 wholesalers and 420,000 retailers, FashionGo provides powerful tools, best in class service, and insightful data. Driven by technology, FashionGo is how buyers and sellers of all stages shop smarter, sell more, and grow faster. FashionGo is part of NHN Global.

