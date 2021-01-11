Leading B2B Fashion Wholesale Marketplace FashionGo Announces Second 'FashionGo Week' Online Trade Show

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FashionGo, a leading B2B wholesale online marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities, today announced its second 'FashionGo Week' online trade show event. Building off the success of last year's inaugural FashionGo Week, the upcoming trade show will kick off on February 8th and will bring back the highly-anticipated trade show format in an engaging and powerful digital experience. This show will launch for the first time, "Join Us Live"; a live streaming feature which enables attendees to watch, chat, and shop in real time with the exhibiting vendors. In time for Spring/Summer 2021, FashionGo Week will maximize in-season new arrival merchandising for retailers with exclusive show deals, platform tools, and features that will help retailers make faster and more informed buying decisions.

FashionGo, presented its first FashionGo Week in August 2020 in response to offline markets and trade show events being canceled due to the pandemic. The online trade show was a major success, tripling FashionGo's new user registrants year-over-year during the show period. FashionGo Week connected more than 1,200 vendors with over 475,000 retailers, allowing them the opportunity to purchase exclusive FashionGo Week merchandise, find great deals, see trade show best sellers in real time, engage with vendors, gain insight into understanding trends, and more.

"After finding such success from FashionGo Week last year, more buyers are starting to see the benefits of virtual trade shows but moreover, the efficiency of our B2B online wholesale marketplace," says Paul Lee, CEO of NHN Global, the parent company of FashionGo. "With this February show, we are bringing new ways for retailers to discover and connect with brands and products via daily live streaming, chatting, and shopping, while continuing to offer meaningful tools and exclusive show promotions to shop for the best and newest arrivals."

This year's FashionGo Week will capture the same interpersonal engagement found in physical trade events in digital format through the new "Join Us Live" vendor live streaming experience. Attendees will be able watch daily live shows of vendors showcasing the newest arrivals of the season, exclusive styles, chat, and add items to their cart all in real time, at the same time. Getting ready for a new season can be time consuming and overwhelming. For wholesale buyers looking for the season's newest arrivals, FashionGo Week will be offering promotions on new arrival items, creating an opportunity to stock the newest items at the best prices. As the pandemic continues to affect our daily lives, this upcoming FashionGo Week will once again serve as the must-attend online event for vendors and retailers to create new discoveries and connections.

To learn more about FashionGo Week and how to participate as a wholesale vendor, visit www.fashiongo.net/FGWeek2021 . For vendors interested in exhibiting, email: [email protected].

About FashionGo

FashionGo is the leading B2B wholesale online marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities. Established 2002 in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District, FashionGo supports the global wholesale industry to buy and sell the latest trends in fashion & lifestyle on a one-stop platform. With more than 1,200 wholesalers and 475,000 retailers, FashionGo provides powerful tools, best in class service, and insightful data. Driven by technology, FashionGo is how buyers and sellers of all stages shop smarter, sell more, and grow faster. FashionGo is part of NHN Global.

SOURCE FashionGo