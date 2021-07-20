Leading B2B Fashion Wholesale Marketplace FashionGo Brings Back 'FashionGo Week' Online Trade Show Experience

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FashionGo , a leading B2B wholesale online marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities, is announcing its third 'FashionGo Week' online trade show event from August 2nd through August 6th. FashionGo's platform connects more than 1,500 vendors with 820,000 retail buyers throughout the year to facilitate commerce for both groups, promoting immediate brand discovery, relationship building, and data-driven buying through powerful digital tools. Attendees of FashionGo Week will be able to join the event for free and shop new seasonal arrivals from top vendors while also taking advantage of exclusive show deals and promotions.

FashionGo Week

The FashionGo marketplace has seen significant growth as of late with FashionGo Week gaining a firm position in the wholesale trade industry as an online trade show. New registered FashionGo buyers increased 180% in August 2020 around the first FashionGo Week compared to the prior year and increased 160% in February 2021 around the second FashionGo Week. Even with in-person trade shows resuming, online trade shows have proven to be successful and will continue to grow as their accessibility and convenience make them valuable to buyers who may lack the resources of attending an in-person show.

"Our focus is to fill the voids within the industry and provide solutions that will benefit both vendors and buyers today and beyond. This is one of the reasons why we created FashionGo Week," said Paul Lee, CEO of NHN Global, parent company of FashionGo. "We have been successful in pinpointing the real needs and challenges that the industry faces. Leveraging our expertise and experience, we work quickly to act on providing solutions and continue to be invaluable for our current and future customers."

FashionGo Week will exhibit best in class features including "Watch and Shop," a livestream shopping experience enabling attendees to watch their favorite vendors, chat, and shop new season products all in real time. They can also utilize data driven analytics of best sellers through 'Best of Best' during the show and procure the exact products they need with the visual search capabilities of Style Match+. Attendees will shop the anticipated season's newest arrivals with FashionGo exclusive vendors as well as vendors from around the world, discounts and promotions, and use calculated insights to make informed purchasing decisions without the auxiliary costs.

To learn more about FashionGo Week please visit: www.fashiongo.net/fgweek

To exhibit at FashionGo Week as a vendor please email: [email protected]

About FashionGo Week

FashionGo is the leading B2B wholesale online marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities. Established 2002 in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District, FashionGo supports the global wholesale industry to buy and sell the latest trends in fashion & lifestyle on a one-stop platform. With more than 1,485 wholesalers and 883,404 retailers, FashionGo provides powerful tools, best in class service, and insightful data. Driven by technology, FashionGo is how buyers and sellers of all stages shop smarter, sell more, and grow faster. FashionGo is part of NHN Global.

