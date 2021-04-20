Leading B2B Surplus Asset Marketplace For Automotive Manufacturers Announces New Membership

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aucto, an online B2B marketplace for surplus enterprise assets, has joined the Original Equipment Suppliers Association ( OESA ) to collaborate with other forward-thinking organizations seeking methodology to benchmark and improve processes within their supply chain.

As a leading surplus asset marketplace with extensive experience in the automotive industry, Aucto plans to provide guidance and education to members of the OESA, with a focus on the asset disposition process. Whether discussing redeployment opportunities within organizations or best practices in implementing asset recovery processes, Aucto will spotlight and lead conversations on how to bring the most forgotten part of the supply chain online.

Arjen Maarleveld, Aucto's COO, comments: "We've had great feedback from our automotive sellers in the US, Canada, and Mexico, both OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. They like our high sell-through rates and excellent recovery value, the control and transparency we provide, and they are increasingly looking at our ability to integrate with ERP, asset management, and supply chain platforms. We're excited to join OESA as part of our growing commitment to the global automotive sector."

About Aucto

Aucto is an online enterprise platform where industrial machinery, equipment, and parts can be sold via auction or tender sale events. The platform provides enterprise sellers with a global buyer market and gives buyers the ability to purchase industrial equipment from government, public and private enterprises. Unlike other alternatives, Aucto provides sellers with control, transparency, and support for their asset sales and maximizes asset value by bringing motivated buyers to each sale event at no cost to enterprise sellers.

SOURCE Aucto

