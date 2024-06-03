Leading Bath & Body Brand, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare, Launches First Ever Facial Skincare Line

Dionis expands into facial skincare category infused with key ingredient, goat milk

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premiere and best-selling goat milk infused skincare brand, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare, has revolutionized goat milk body care for over 40 years and is now expanding into skincare with the launch of their innovative and powerful Core Collection for the face. Consistent with the existing product range, the category's foundational launch will include the brand's hero ingredient, goat milk, in each formulation preserving the skin's microbiome, a critical aspect of healthy-looking skin, ensuring ultimate moisture and anti-aging benefits. Dionis Goat Milk Skincare's three facial products work together to nourish, smooth, and hydrate the skin, marking this launch the next step in their mission to provide authentic, high quality, affordable skincare products for all.

Dionis Goat Milk Skincare

The Core Collection consists of three results-driven products made for all skin types providing vitamins and minerals to the skin for a long-lasting glow. What can only be described as skincare heaven, Hydromilk™ 24/7 Moisturizer, helps balance the skin's microbiome for a healthy-looking complexion, effectively reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and works to improve skin's firmness, elasticity, and radiance. The powerful fine lines and wrinkle reducing Anti-Wrinkle Cream is a targeted application to significantly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles using goat milk + Matrixyl 3000™ for a more youthful complexion. The Purifying Cleanser will detoxify and balance oily skin, minimize the appearance of pores and clear impurities all with the probiotics naturally found in goat milk and kaolin clay that is gentle for your skin.

Available in full and travel sizes, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare facial products are thoughtfully packaged in sustainable packaging. The dermatologist-tested line is cruelty-free with clean ingredients that are free of parabens and safe for sensitive skin. "At Dionis, we prioritize quality and efficacy in every product launch. Our commitment to deliver skincare solutions that harness the natural power of goat milk and combine it with cutting-edge formulations for results that you can see, and feel is something I'm passionate about," says Karen Minsky, President of Dionis Goat Milk Skincare.

As the leader of goat milk skincare, Dionis continues to deliver on their commitment of making high-quality, affordable, clean, and innovative goat milk-based products that empower everyone to love the way they look and feel in their skin. Goat milk naturally contains vitamins A, C, D, E, and B complex, lipids, and triglycerides, preserving the skin's microbiome helping to maintain moisture and suppleness. Because humans share the same pH as goats, goat milk is the ultimate ingredient to moisturize dry and sensitive skin. Dionis has also partnered with How2Recycle, a program dedicated to getting materials in the recycling bin with labels that provide consistent and transparent on-pack disposal information to consumers in the US and Canada.

Dionis Goat Milk Skincare is available with prices ranging from $25-50, retailing direct to consumer on www.dionisgmskincare.com and ULTA BEAUTY.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Dionis Goat Milk Skincare

Women founded and women operated, Dionis originated in 1982 on a goat farm with the mission to innovate, redefine, and deliver high-quality, affordable skin care products, all made with the nourishing benefits goat milk offers; empowering everyone to love the way they look & feel in their skin.

SOURCE Dionis Goat Milk Skincare