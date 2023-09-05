Leading Behavioral Health RCM Provider, Hansei Solutions, Celebrates National Recovery Month

Hansei Solutions advocates for accessible addiction treatment, sharing stories and raising awareness in September.   

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansei Solutions, the premier full-service revenue cycle management provider specializing in behavioral health, is proud to participate in celebrating National Recovery Month throughout September.

Hansei Solutions advocates for accessible addiction treatment, sharing stories and raising awareness in September. https://hanseisolutions.com/national-recovery-month/
"Hansei" means to reflect on the past, learn from mistakes, and commit to doing better in the future. To stop Hansei is to stop learning. Hansei Solutions helps non-hospital healthcare facilities nationwide do it better, combining full-service revenue cycle management technology with a personal touch to forge lasting and strategic partnerships. Simply put, Hansei enables providers to collect more, save more, remain compliant, and make more informed decisions impacting their growth and bottom lin (PRNewsfoto/Hansei Solutions)

National Recovery Month is an annual observance that shines a light on individuals and families navigating substance use disorders. It involves organizations committed to elevating awareness, advocating for change, and uniting in sharing recovery stories. This collective endeavor aims to educate society about the recovery pathways to healing and foster meaningful connections.

Beyond its purpose as a full-service revenue cycle management provider, Hansei is the vital link between insurance companies and behavioral health providers while remaining a robust advocate for the addiction and mental health community.

"While billing is the core aspect of our services, it's equally important for us to empower our team to enable accessible treatment options for the patients seeking recovery," said Carli Stump, Director of Brand Strategy at Hansei Solutions. "The power of storytelling can drive change and inspire hope, especially in challenging spheres like substance abuse. National Recovery Month allows our people to amplify their voices and share their experiences with addiction."

As September unfolds, Hansei is also in partnership with The N.O.W. Matters More Foundation, a non-profit that supports substance abuse prevention, education, and treatment through creative initiatives and funding. They team up for a Miles for Recovery Challenge, turning physical activity into tangible help for those in recovery. This effort emphasizes the profound impact of cultivating positive change in the lives of those on the path to recovery.

"This collaboration extends support by offering resources and engagement opportunities that nurture hope and foster meaningful connections," emphasizes Luis Delgado, Founder of The N.O.W. Matters More Foundation. "Recovery is a uniquely individual path, and the funds raised by Hansei's initiatives will significantly aid individuals and families within our community, assisting them in identifying tailored treatment options to suit their needs."

Hansei Solutions and The N.O.W. Matters More Foundation are thrilled to serve as a beacon of hope this month, encouraging recovery and inviting others to join them in this effort. 

To explore these recovery stories and learn more about National Recovery Month, visit:
https://hanseisolutions.com/national-recovery-month/ 

About Hansei Solutions
To be Hansei is to reflect on the past, learn from mistakes, and commit to doing better in the future. To stop Hansei is to stop learning. Hansei Solutions helps behavioral healthcare facilities nationwide do it better, combining full-service revenue cycle management technology with a personal touch to forge lasting and strategic partnerships. Simply put, Hansei enables providers to collect more, save more, remain compliant, and make more informed decisions impacting their growth and bottom line.

Learn more at hanseisolutions.com and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hansei Solutions

