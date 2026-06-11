Leading Binational Attorney John Gomez Announces Expansion of Gomez Trial Attorneys with New Tijuana Office

New location strengthens the firm's commitment to clients throughout the California-Mexico corridor as Gomez Trial Attorneys celebrates 20 years of serving injured individuals and families.

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading trial attorney John Gomez today announced the expansion of Gomez Trial Attorneys' binational operations through the opening of a new office in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, further strengthening the firm's commitment to serving clients throughout the California-Mexico corridor.

The new office, located at Salinas No. 4554, Oficina 711, Col. Aviación, C.P. 22014, Tijuana, B.C., México, establishes Gomez Trial Attorneys as the only San Diego-based personal injury law firm with a physical office in Mexico.

The announcement comes as Gomez Trial Attorneys celebrates its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2005 by John Gomez, the firm has grown into what is widely recognized as the largest Latino-owned consumer rights law firm in America, securing landmark verdicts and settlements while advocating for injured individuals and families nationwide.

For two decades, Gomez Trial Attorneys has represented individuals and families throughout California and beyond in serious personal injury matters, including automobile accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death claims, dangerous products cases, mass torts, and complex litigation. The firm has earned national recognition for its record-setting verdicts, trial excellence, and commitment to protecting consumers and injury victims.

"This office demonstrates our commitment to our Mexico-based clients and to the larger Cali-Baja community," said John Gomez, Founder and CEO of Gomez Trial Attorneys. "As a binational and bicultural law firm, we offer best-in-class legal services to Mexican residents and citizens who suffer harm in the United States through no fault of their own. As a native San Diegan, I know how we are all part of the same community. This physical expansion is simply our way of planting even firmer roots in Mexico."

The firm's Tijuana office builds upon a longstanding commitment to serving clients on both sides of the border. Every year, thousands of Mexican citizens and residents are injured while visiting, working, studying, or traveling in the United States. The new location provides greater accessibility, support, and convenience for those clients while maintaining seamless coordination with the firm's San Diego headquarters.

"The opening of our Tijuana office represents a significant step forward in our mission to better serve clients throughout the California-Mexico corridor," said David Arreguín, Managing Attorney, California-Mexico Corridor & Attorney Relations at Gomez Trial Attorneys. "For many families, the border is not a barrier—it is a part of everyday life. People live in one country, work in another, and maintain strong personal and professional ties on both sides. By establishing a permanent presence in Tijuana, we are creating greater access to legal services, strengthening relationships within the community, and ensuring that individuals and families have the support they need when facing some of life's most difficult challenges."

The expansion reflects the growing interconnectedness of Southern California and Baja California. With millions of annual crossings through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, one of the busiest international border crossings in the world, Gomez Trial Attorneys is uniquely positioned to assist individuals and families navigating legal matters that arise across borders.

Today, Gomez Trial Attorneys continues to expand its reach while remaining committed to its founding mission: helping injured individuals and families obtain justice, accountability, and fair compensation.

The Tijuana office represents the next chapter in the firm's growth and reinforces its position as a truly binational law firm dedicated to serving the entire Cali-Baja region.

For more information, visit www.TheGomezFirm.com.

About Gomez Trial Attorneys

Founded in 2005 by John Gomez, Gomez Trial Attorneys is one of the nation's premier consumer rights and personal injury law firms. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm represents clients in serious injury, wrongful death, product liability, class action, and mass tort litigation throughout the United States. The firm is widely recognized as the largest Latino-owned consumer rights law firm in America.

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys