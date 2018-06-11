Leading biotech company partners with Williams Lea Tag

Through this partnership, WLT will provide decoupled creative production for Amgen's US marketing initiatives including print, digital and video. The company will also manage the sourcing and fulfillment of printed marketing materials.

WLT will deliver using a combination of on-site account management and near-site production, leveraging the company's global production network and expertise.

With the Amgen partnership, WLT expands its West Coast presence and ability to drive effectiveness through decoupling creative production from the traditional marketing agency model.

"We are super excited to partner with Amgen," said Ajit Kara, CEO of WLT Americas. "This opportunity allows us to work with one of the premier biotech companies in the world while expanding our footprint into the pharma market."

WLT is scheduled to begin production in August.

ABOUT WILLIAMS LEA TAG

Williams Lea Tag is the leading independent marketing and comms partner to global brands worldwide. Through our Creative Production and Digitized Document Workflow services, we help organizations transform business processes, enhance customer conversations and realize the potential of their brands. We combine reengineered processes, leading technologies and highly experienced collaborative client teams, delivering solutions anywhere in the world

ABOUT AMGEN

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential. For more information, visit www.amgen.com.

