Leading Birth Injury And Malpractice Law Firm Wais, Vogelstein, Forman & Offutt Opens Midwest Base In Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, following a major win in Maryland resulting in the largest medical malpractice verdict in U.S. history, Wais, Vogelstein, Forman, & Offutt, LLC (WVF&O) announced the opening of its new office in Chicago, Illinois. With legal expertise and experience nationwide, WVF&O has successfully been representing Illinois medical malpractice victims and survivors for many years. Former Chicago defense attorney Jim Rollins joins WVF&O to lead the office, allowing the firm to better serve its existing and future client base throughout the Midwest.

WVF&O represents children who have brain damage, cerebral palsy, or developmental delays due to medical malpractice when they were born, and other victims of medical malpractice. The firm has a strong record of winning cases for their clients, including over $400 million in birth injury verdicts and settlements over the last 10 years. Most notably, last year WVF&O secured a $229 million verdict on behalf of four-year-old Zubida Byrom who suffered brain injury during birth at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Maryland.

"After a 12-year career as a defense trial lawyer handling cases throughout Illinois, Missouri and Iowa, I realized my true calling as a plaintiff's trial attorney and began representing victims of malpractice," said Rollins. "I am thrilled to have joined a firm that has had tremendous success representing victims of malpractice and birth injury, and I am excited to continue their passion and dedication to serving deserving victims here in Illinois."

Founded in Baltimore, MD, the firm receives over 500 inquiries a year from parents across the country. WVF&O often represents clients who have been historically underrepresented in court and underserved in the health care system. Through its casework, the firm calls attention to the need to comprehensively address the birth injury crisis in the U.S. to avoid future, life altering malpractice catastrophes.

"Opening an office in Chicago is a natural extension of our ever-growing birth injury and medical negligence practice, which has become more of a national practice throughout the past decade," said Keith Forman, partner at WVF&O. "We have been successfully advocating for injured victims throughout the Midwest for many years now, especially after 2016, when we opened an office in Minneapolis. Our footprint in Chicago has continued to grow, particularly when it comes to representing children with cerebral palsy or other disabilities caused by medical error. Having a physical location in Chicago, with boots on the ground, simply allows us to represent more families, better, in our never-ending fight to make positive changes to the health care industry across the United States."

The new office is located at 120 S. LaSalle, Suite 1910 Chicago, Illinois 60603. For more information visit www.malpracticeteam.com.

Wais, Vogelstein, Forman & Offutt, LLC is a Baltimore-based medical malpractice and birth injury law firm serving victim and families throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and the nation. Over the years, the firm has capitalized on more than a century of collective experience to recover over $500 million in verdicts and settlements, as well as record results and the largest medical malpractice verdict in Maryland history. More information about the firm and services can be found at www.malpracticeteam.com.

SOURCE Wais, Vogelstein, Forman & Offutt, LLC

Related Links

http://www.malpracticeteam.com

