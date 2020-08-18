Leading Blockchain-Based Travel Booking Platform Travala.com Integrates STPT as Payment

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online travel and accommodations firm Travala.com has integrated STP Network into its platform, allowing for payments to be made in native STPT. Travala.com recently partnered with hotel booking giant Expedia, expanding its hotel and accommodations offerings to a total of over 2 million in 230 countries.

Travala.com's partnership with STP Network enhances the utility of STPT by enabling it to be used for purchasing travel services.

STP Network

"Travala.com has solidified itself as the leader in accommodation booking platforms that offer users more convenient payment alternatives especially with their partnerships with giants like Expedia and Booking.com. We are very excited about this integration, which adds greater utility for the STPT token and will help promote strong collaboration between both communities," said Minhui Chen, STP Network CEO.

Backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is building one of the biggest online travel agencies, standing out from its competitors by directly integrating cryptocurrency payments, loyalty programs, crypto debit cards & other advantages inherent to blockchain technology.

The Travala.com platform has experienced a surge in demand even in recent times, demonstrating consumer appetite for innovative solutions and modern payment options, which will further the exposure of the STP ecosystem to an actively growing user base.

"The overhead associated with integrating new blockchains into our platforms makes us very selective about how we expand the available options so that we do so in a meaningful way. STP Network's ecosystem and community will help strengthen our global presence and will be a key partner for us in Asia," said Juan Otero, Travala.com CEO.

About Travala.com

Founded in 2017, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with 2,200,000+ hotels and homes in 230 countries and 600 airlines globally. Backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 30 leading cryptocurrencies in addition to traditional payment methods. The Travala.com value proposition is bolstered by AVA. As the native cryptocurrency of the platform, AVA can be used for payments, receiving loyalty rewards, discounts and bonuses, among several other use cases. For more information, visit: www.travala.com

About STP Network

STP Network is a decentralized blockchain-powered network that allows for the tokenization of any asset. All assets tokenized via STP Network are compliant across global jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. The protocol's on-chain validator verifies the compliance with jurisdictional and user-specific requirements of tokens built on top of the STP standard. To learn more about STP Network, visit https://stp.network.

