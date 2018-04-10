Leading Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Unveils V SPA Medical Day Spa, An Advanced Vaginal Rejuvenation Spa In New York

"Vaginal rejuvenation can make an immense difference in a woman's quality of life," said V SPA Medical Day Spa Director, Dr. Shain Cuber. "With today's advanced technology, the demand for vaginal rejuvenation has skyrocketed because we finally have the tools needed to offer real, life-changing results to women looking for post-pregnancy and menopausal solutions, as well as those looking to improve cosmetic appearance," continued Dr. Cuber. "More than ever, women are feeling empowered to seek help for their vaginal rejuvenations needs and V SPA is a response to this increased demand."

Offerings at V SPA Medical Day Spa include ThermiVa®, a non-surgical, painless treatment, which in a series of three, tightens the vagina both internally and externally, as well as increases sexual pleasure, aids in the restoration of moisture and reduces leakage caused by mild to moderate stress incontinence. Additional rejuvenation offerings include fractional Co2 laser vaginal treatments to internally tighten the vaginal canal. For patients seeking advanced cosmetic surgery, Dr. Cuber offers labiaplasty, a surgical procedure that results in a smaller, more aesthetically pleasing labia.

For a complete list of services and to learn more about Dr. Cuber and his practice, visit https://www.vspanewyork.com or call 516.773.2424.

About Dr. Shain Cuber:

With over 19 years of experience, nationally recognized body contouring specialist Dr. Shain Cuber focuses on cosmetic and reconstructive body procedures that restore youth and symmetry. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery since 2002 and since 2003, has been a member of the prestigious American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Cuber received his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York with general surgery training at the University Hospital of Newark, New Jersey. He trained in plastic surgery at the University of Texas in Galveston. Dr. Cuber is often called upon by both media & peers for his expert advice and guidance.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-board-certified-plastic-surgeon-unveils-v-spa-medical-day-spa-an-advanced-vaginal-rejuvenation-spa-in-new-york-300626924.html

SOURCE The New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery

Related Links

https://www.vspanewyork.com

