Leading Boston-based Engineer and Producer, Colin Lester Fleming Teams Up With Internationally Recognized Musician, Violinist and Singer Claire Goh

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goh and Fleming are graduates of the prestigious Berklee College of Music, where they studied under prolific engineers such as Mike Denneen, Sylvia Massey, Sean Slade, Steve Albini and Jon Lupfer - who have shaped the sound of rock music as we know it today.

Fleming is a producer and engineer at Q division studios, founded by Jon Lupfer and Mike Denneen in 1986. Q Division has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Juliana Hatfield, Yo Yo Ma, Elle King, the Dropkick Murphys, Merrie Amsterburg, Morphine, Letters to Cleo, Pixies, and James Taylor.

CLF Audio productions, for which Ms. Goh will join as a Songwriter, include:

Scratching The Surface – This album is the latest production by Goh and Fleming's indie-rock band Paper Citizen, which began in 2019 but was halted due to the pandemic. This event allowed them to strike a new path and find a way to hybrid recording, adopting newer technologies and methods, minimizing physical contact during productions, and writing up protocol for safe ways to continue music production. The record is a call for action to love, resistance, and to give your best. A message today for women all around the world - to speak up and let themselves be heard.

Claire Goh had a start in music from the young age of 5 on piano and soon after, violin and guitar studying eastern and western styles from Classical, Middle Eastern to the rich American genres such as Jazz, Bluegrass and of course, Rock music. As far as female electric guitarists and producers go, Claire is a rare find as she combines her years of experience, studies, musical knowledge and repertoire (traditionally written or performed by revered and accomplished male musicians) - to reinterpret and present a new adaptation with today's digital instruments, as well as a fresh, new feminine perspective. In the male-dominated world of rock music, this makes her sought after, where we now find many young, empowered American girls and women writing songs and seeking production and guidance from other women in the industry.

