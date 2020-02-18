Leading Boutique Law Firm Kleinberg Kaplan Refreshes Brand with Office Move and New Look

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading boutique law firm Kleinberg Kaplan announced a noteworthy brand refresh by taking new office space in New York and unveiling a new look, logo and practice emphasis for its online presence.

The 63-lawyer firm, nationally ranked for its investment funds practice, has just relocated to 500 Fifth Avenue across from Bryant Park and the New York Public Library in New York City. The new space in an Art Deco building at 42nd Street is a few blocks south of the firm's former office at 551 Fifth Avenue but offers a new aesthetic. Among other features, the 46,000 square-foot space offers a large outdoor terrace and open meeting areas as well as glass interior offices with extensive natural light.

At the same time, Kleinberg Kaplan, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, relaunched its website debuting a new firm logo along with a fully updated visual design and platform showcasing the firm's six core practice areas for its clients – Investment Funds, Real Estate, Corporate Transactional & Finance, Litigation & Risk Management, Tax, and Trusts & Estates. The site was enhanced to reflect the recent growth of the firm and to improve the overall user experience.

"As we approach our half-century mark next year, we felt it was a great moment for a firmwide refresh – both for our physical office space and our online and brand identity," said Kleinberg Kaplan Managing Partner Andy Chonoles. He noted the firm continues its longtime concentration in representing hedge funds, private equity funds and other investors on their most sophisticated transactional, regulatory, litigation, tax and estates matters. "We are energized by our new space at one of New York's historic intersections, as well as our revamped web presence. We're coming off a terrific year of results and financial performance – our new location and brand identity are a great reflection of the firm's strong position closing in on our 50th anniversary."

At 500 Fifth Avenue, the firm now occupies three floors, with offices on 10 and 11 and conference space on the 38th floor, where the outdoor terrace is accessible overlooking Bryant Park and the New York Public Library. The firm's total employees number around 110 including non-legal staff.

Designed by renowned architectural firm Gensler, the new space features floor-to-ceiling glass panels to allow for maximum amounts of natural light to freely span through each floor. There are well-stocked pantries and communal work areas for staff and lawyers. The office also features universal office dimensions, meaning all attorneys, from senior partners to associates, will have the same size office.

Notably, the firm has historically selected not to hire attorneys directly from law school, preferring to recruit laterals with experience and training from Big Law looking to practice in a more boutique, entrepreneurial environment that is also more genuinely collegial and independent.

In another novel touch and as part of the firm's Diversity & Inclusion initiative, Kleinberg Kaplan has acquired artwork for the new space representing a group of diverse artists, including pieces by Jacob Lawrence and David Huffman, among others.

The firm, which has a prominent real estate practice, called on its own deal team in handling the office relocation. Lease negotiations were led by Chonoles along with Real Estate Chair Ross Yustein, and Real Estate partner Christopher Terry and associate Logan Wyman.

Kleinberg Kaplan worked with a number of partners and vendors to make the move a reality. Real estate advice was provided by Murray Hill Properties, while project management was led by TKO and construction services were led by ICON. In each case, these partners proved invaluable to the success of the move.

Leading branding firm Greenfield Belser, which has worked with many of the nation's largest law firms, designed the new website after a year-long audit and interview process that included extensive discussions with firm clients as well as lawyers and staff. The site includes a new landing page, updated attorney bios and practice descriptions, and a reorganized services page that allows for a more orderly experience.

"As a firm, we've stayed disciplined and focused in serving a growing network of fund, emerging company, individual and corporate clients, which has allowed us to build our brand organically through the quality of our work," Chonoles said. "In essence, the refresh has been nearly a half-century in the making. We wanted to express a new identity that spotlights the remarkable progress we've had as a firm that is now well into its second generation."

500 Fifth Avenue was designed by Shreve, Lamb & Harmon, the same architects responsible for the Empire State Building. Construction was completed in 1930. It has recently undergone full renovations of the entrance, lobby, elevators and common areas that have restored the original luster and dignity of the distinguished skyscraper. The building has Platinum Certification for its wired connectivity and an Energy Star rating, demonstrating its commitment to operating efficiently and promoting environmental stewardship.

Kleinberg Kaplan is a premier, award-winning boutique law firm that provides practical, business-minded legal counsel to entrepreneurs, investors and other industry leaders. With a national and international reputation for representation of private funds, the firm's clients include an impressive roster of investment funds and companies at all stages of their life cycles, as well as a wide variety of real estate investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Kleinberg Kaplan clients get the advantage of a full-service platform that combines extensive Big Law experience with the personalized attention of a boutique firm, true teamwork and an entrepreneurial culture attuned to investments, building businesses and transforming ideas into successful companies. For more, visit www.kkwc.com.

