Leading Boutique Stretching Franchise Launches Revolutionary TRX MAPS Technology in Studios Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StretchLab, the national assisted stretching franchise, is reaching for new heights with the integration of TRX MAPS Technology into its programming. The company announced today that the revolutionary machine which identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories – mobility, activation, posture and symmetry (MAPS) – will be rolling out in its 50-plus studios nationwide over the next few months, as well as all locations in development. StretchLab is the first assisted stretching brand to utilize this technology and has partnered with TRX to be the only assisted stretching brand that will use MAPS.

At StretchLab, clients work one-on-one with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern and friendly environment to increase mobility and flexibility and achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than one can get on their own. Once an oft-neglected and overlooked area of fitness, deep stretching is scientifically proven to be one of the most effective ways to decrease pain, lower risk of injury and provide people the ability to perform better at work, in the gym and in everyday life.

The TRX MAPS machine will be a huge asset to StretchLab's offerings as technology continues to permeate the boutique fitness and wellness industry. MAPS uses 3-D technology to perform a total body movement assessment scan in under 30 seconds, as users perform 3 body-weight squats. Results are delivered on-screen and via email, which will allow StretchLab's Flexologists to better serve the needs of its diverse members by fostering a customized movement plan and offering a measurable way to see progress in flexibility.

"With technology-driven and trackable workouts continually on the rise in the fitness industry, StretchLab is excited to bring this trend to the recovery space with the TRX MAPS machine," said Lou DeFrancisco, President of StretchLab. "While the benefits of stretching and recovery are undeniable, we believe the integration of technology in this vertical will prove just how advanced and effective StretchLab's programming and Flexologists are."

Founded in 2015, StretchLab offers a variety of one-on-one personalized stretching services including a 25-minute stretch that concentrates on areas to focus on the client's current stretching needs, as well as a 50-minute head-to-toe deep stretch that addresses all major muscle groups. In addition to one-on-one stretching services, two small format group stretching classes are also available, in which a Flexologist leads clients through a warm up and sequence of stretches to address major muscle groups.

To learn more about StretchLab and TRX MAPS technology, visit www.stretchlab.com. If you are interested in opening a StretchLab franchise, visit www.stretchlab.com/franchise.

ABOUT STRETCHLAB:

Founded in 2015 in Venice, California, StretchLab is a boutique health and wellness franchise that offers one-on-one assisted stretching services in a fun, energetic and communal environment. The sessions are designed to increase mobility and flexibility, helping to reduce pain, decrease muscle aches, improve posture, reduce recovery time and enhance quality of life. Guided by highly-trained Flexologists™ in a one-on-one or group atmosphere, StretchLab is the leader in the stretching industry through its approach to help clients of all ages, fitness levels, genders and sizes achieve deeper stretches that allow them to reach individual wellness goals. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, StretchLab is backed by Xponential Fitness, a team with decades of experience in fitness franchising. To learn more about StretchLab, visit www.stretchlab.com .

Media contact: David Robertson, Fishman Public Relations, drobertson@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

SOURCE StretchLab