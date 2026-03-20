Leading Brain Injury Experts Gather in Pittsburgh, Boost Groundbreaking Research at Chuck Noll Foundation's Scientific Symposium

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as the eyes of football fans around the world get ready to turn to Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft, and as the Chuck Noll Foundation (CNF) for Brain Injury Research approaches its 10-year anniversary, the best minds in the field gathered in Pittsburgh at the first-ever CNF symposium to share and explore the latest advancements in concussion diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

The all-day scientific symposium, titled Advances in Brain Injury Research: Transforming Lives Through Better Science, highlighted innovative research being conducted by veteran and early career researchers – including a groundbreaking study on the impact of concussions on women's reproductive health, and the latest pioneering work being done by the University of Pittsburgh's National Sports Brain Bank. About 100 leading clinicians, researchers, and experts in brain injury from across the country were in attendance at the symposium, which was sponsored by the R.K. Mellon Foundation and held at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"The Chuck Noll Foundation supports advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of brain injuries through our grant making to researchers. But education is also an important part of our mission," said Art Rooney, II, Chairman of the Chuck Noll Foundation board. "We are proud to host our first educational symposium on brain injury and convene hundreds of the country's leading minds to drive progress in this critical field."

"Women's health has traditionally been understudied," said Dr. Julie Rios, Medical Director of the Center for Reproduction & Transplantation and lead researcher on the women's concussion research project. "While our research is ongoing, we see evidence to suggest a connection between concussions and reproductive health in female athletes. We appreciate the Chuck Noll Foundation being forward-thinking in funding this research and organizing a symposium where we could share our work."

The Chuck Noll Foundation will continue to lead in the field of brain injury research. CNF will look for ways to build new partnerships on the heels of today's symposium and continue funding research, building on the 40 grants they have made to innovative and early-career researchers totaling $4.3 million since their founding in 2017.

Photos from today's symposium are available for use by the press here.

About the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research

The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research provides early-stage funding for research projects investigating ways to diagnose, treat and prevent brain injuries as a result of sports related activities. The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research was established in December 2016 through an initial grant from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chuck Noll, for whom the Foundation is named, enjoyed a 23-year coaching career with the Steelers that culminated with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. Noll's commitment to the well-being of his players ultimately led to the development of the ImPACT test (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing) used by NFL team doctors since 2007, and now internationally used to help monitor concussions for athletes at all levels. More information on the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research can be found at www.chucknollfoundation.org.

SOURCE Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research