Leading brand in sustainable period care, The Flex Co., adds all-new plant-based menstrual disc to their lineup of eco-friendly products -- Plant+ Disc is an industry first

After over four years in research and development, Flex's first plant-based menstrual disc meets consumers' desire for more earth-friendly products in the industry. In a recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by independent consumer research company, Blessing Resources LLC, sustainability and eco-friendly materials were at the forefront of purchasing decisions:

67% of American menstruators surveyed are more interested in purchasing sustainable products today than they were 3 years ago.

60% of those surveyed feel it is very important for their period products to be eco-friendly.

80% of those surveyed feel it is important for period care companies to reduce how much waste is created by their products.

74% of those surveyed feel it is important for period care companies to use eco-friendly, medical-grade materials to create its products.

78% of those surveyed feel it is important for period care companies to use packaging materials that are recycled and/or compostable.

"When I founded The Flex Co. in 2015, my goal was to create plant-based products, but at that time the material sciences were lacking bio-compatible resins for use inside the vagina" says Lauren Schulte Wang, Founder and CEO of The Flex Co. "Years later, global demand for medical devices with body-safe, plant-based resins had increased, and we tested a multitude to find the best material that can be manufactured at scale while preserving the comfort and leak protection of our original Flex Disc."

Flex Plant+ Disc produces 71% less waste than applicator tampons and pads and liners. It is made with 40% plant-based polymers derived from sugarcane plants that capture C02 from the atmosphere during production, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 2.10 KG or 175% less compared to non-plant-based materials.

Flex Plant+ Disc celebrates its inaugural retail launch at more than 9,000 CVS, Target and H-E-B stores nationwide and is now available for sale on Flexfits.com .

Flex – the most comfortable option for people with periods

All core Flex products can be worn safely for up to 12 hours, are FDA-registered, and are not linked to Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). Unlike tampons, Flex products are made from 100% body-safe medical-grade materials, so they do not disrupt the vagina's natural flora, pH balance or promote the growth of toxic bacteria.

"I started Flex after talking to menstruators everywhere about their period problems. I was told we needed period products that didn't cause discomfort, cramping, leaking, bloating, and odor, and that were better for the environment," says Wang.

Flex Plant+ Disc is the latest disposable disc to be added to The Flex Co.'s suite of sustainable period products, which includes Flex Reusable Disc, the only zero-waste disc that was engineered to be as easy to insert and remove as the world's best-selling Flex Disc, and Flex Cup, the only menstrual cup in the world with a patented pull-tab that allows it to be removed as easily as a tampon. Flex products are housed in recyclable and compostable packaging and made locally in the United States and Canada.

With a distribution footprint of nearly 30,000 retail locations nationwide as well as online sales, The Flex Co. is the fastest-growing sustainable period care brand offering the most sustainable product options for consumers to have the most comfortable period of their lives. Found on shelves at Target, RiteAid, CVS, Walgreens, Amazon, and on Flexfits.com .

About The Flex Co.

The Flex Co. is the top-selling sustainable period care brand known for creating highly differentiated, innovative products. Their patented product portfolio, including Flex Disc™, Flex Cup™, Flex Reusable Disc™, Flex Plant+ Disc™, Softdisc®, and Softcup®, is sold in nearly 30,000 retailers in the United States. Based in Venice, California, The Flex Co. is FDA-registered and is the sole designer of its products, which are manufactured in the United States and Canada. Learn more at Flexfits.com , and join our #uterati customer community on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

