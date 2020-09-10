Leading Brands Endorse The New Mainstream Economy, Champion Path Towards Growth

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of America's best-known brands across a variety of industries are publicly lending their voices to the growing chorus of leaders who are noting that, based on data and demographics, U.S. Latinos are essential to the continued growth of our country's economy. Through their sponsorship, these brands have endorsed L'ATTITUDE as the leading national platform for showcasing the facts and data about the largest, fast-growth cohort in the country, U.S. Latinos.

These market leaders include Accenture, Bank of America, Home Depot, Morgan Stanley, Pepsi, Qualcomm Incorporated, United Airlines, Wells Fargo, American Express, Bain & Company, Century 21, Citi, Comcast, Lexus, and Microsoft.

As part of L'ATTITUDE 2020, they have joined an unmatched list of leading CEOs, CMOs, financial experts, entertainment and media executives, and political thought leaders who will discuss how they are rethinking strategies to take advantage of and catalyze the unparalleled growth of the U.S. Latino cohort, providing attendees with new insights, benchmarks, and actions being taken, and also actions needing to be taken to assure capital in this country is flowing to where the growth is.

"All of our world-class sponsors and participants recognize that robust consumer and business spending are critical to building a healthy economy, as are growing entrepreneurship, workforce growth, and unlocking U.S. Latinos' access to capital," said Sol Trujillo, co-founder of L'ATTITUDE. "That is why they have engaged with L'ATTITUDE to help call our country's attention to the New Mainstream Economy, which is being driven by U.S. Latinos, the largest growth cohort to which capital needs to flow, and which national policies need to support."

The importance and appeal of L'ATTITUDE is further demonstrated by the list of trusted media brands that have signed up as media partners, including the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, CNBC, MSNBC, and NBC Telemundo.

During the four-day live-cast, interactive event, participants will be able to engage with the who's who list of participants, as well as with the sponsor brands and media partners. L'ATTITUDE is unique in its approach of live-casting from stages in multiple locations including New York, San Diego, and Miami.

Over two-dozen sessions will be live-cast to a virtual audience. Together with its impressive sponsors and media partners, L'ATTITUDE has created a ground-breaking platform resulting in a national townhall engaging the nation's best and brightest in identifying the strategies for getting America's economy growing once again.

Registration is required to attend L'ATTITUDE virtually, and also guarantees no session will be missed as all registrant sessions will be available on demand after they have been delivered live.

To learn more and register, visit www.lattitude.net.

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians, and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding the New Mainstream Economy and the U.S. Latino cohort that is driving it. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's largest, youngest, and fastest-growing cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, nearly 1 in 4 millennials, nearly 1 in 3 alphas, and account for over $2.3 trillion in GDP, making it the 8th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities. For an informative video on this year's conference visit www.lattitude.net.

