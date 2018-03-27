Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Trish Cox , senior vice president, service experience, Anthem

, senior vice president, service experience, Anthem Dan Crann , vice president, service experience technology, Anthem

, vice president, service experience technology, Anthem Martijn Gribnau , chief transformation officer, U.S. life division, Genworth

, chief transformation officer, U.S. life division, Genworth Saul Van Beurden , chief information officer, Chase consumer & community banking, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Now in its 16th year, PegaWorld is expected to be Pega's largest gathering, with more than 5,000 industry pioneers, influencers, and thought leaders from the world's leading organizations. Mainstage speakers will be joined by Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems, and Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president of products, Pegasystems, who will also keynote the event.

The conference will feature some of the most successful global companies sharing their experiences with digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, customer engagement, digital process automation, and more. Breakout sessions and panel discussions will include presentations from industry-leading organizations, including Aflac, Cisco, Foxtel, Frontier Communications, ING, Liberty Global, GM, PayPal, Philips, Rabobank, Rolls-Royce, Santander, Swedbank, Verizon, Vodafone, and many more. Attendees will experience live demonstrations from Pega and its partners in the Tech Pavilion, as well as hands-on Pega training courses.

For more information on PegaWorld, including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit: https://www.pega.com/events/pegaworld.

Quotes & Commentary:

"This year's PegaWorld will focus on providing real, tested solutions to some of the toughest digital transformation challenges and most significant business opportunities," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "Once again, we're excited to welcome many of the world's most successful organizations, our partners, and industry thought leaders to share their experiences and inspire other attendees to succeed in their own transformation journeys."

