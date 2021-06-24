Leading Building Collapse Lawyers From Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky Available To Discuss Fatal Florida Condominium Tower Collapse

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorneys from Saltz, Mongeluzzi, & Bendesky, P.C. (SMBB), global authorities on catastrophic building collapses, such as the fatal 12-story condominium tower partial collapse near Miami Beach, Florida, today are now available to discuss the incident with members of the media.

SMBB lawyers Robert J. Mongeluzzi, Andrew R. Duffy, and Jeffrey P. Goodman, partners in the Philadelphia-based firm, and their colleagues extend their deepest sympathies to all those impacted by devastation that authorities report is responsible for one death and numerous injuries.

"It will take time to determine the specific cause, but from decades of past experience it is likely investigators will find no acceptable excuse for this catastrophe," stated Mr. Mongeluzzi today after examining detailed images and video of the scene in Surfside, just outside Miami.

Mr. Duffy said, "Multi-story structures just don't suddenly "pancake", a word many have used to describe the partially collapsed residential tower, and there is no preliminary indication of natural disturbances, such as seismic activity." And Mr. Goodman added, "Every safety plan, safety system developed for that building will be placed under a microscope along with every maintenance and construction project from basement to rooftop, past and present."

Mr. Mongeluzzi is among the leading structural-collapse, negligence/liability lawyers in the world. He was lead counsel in that 2003 Tropicana Atlantic City, N.J. collapse that killed four workers and the 2013 Philadelphia Salvation Army collapse that killed seven. The cases resolved for a combined $328 million. The firm presently represents the 72 victims of the 2017 London Grenfell Tower fatal fire.

Based on their extensive experience litigating complex, catastrophic construction-related cases, including those involving various types of structural collapse and equipment/mechanical failures, Mr. Mongeluzzi and his team frequently lecture and publish regarding the legal aspects of building/human failures, including safe construction practices to prevent catastrophic incidents.

