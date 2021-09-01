Leading Business School in China Launches Report on the Chinese Economy's Trends and Changes

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business school in China, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), launches a report, "China's Economy: Its Past, Present and Future," featuring eight Chinese and global experts who weigh in on the key trends and changes in China's economic development, the global implications, as well as the challenges and opportunities its future holds.

On the one hand, China has achieved impressive economic growth over the years and grown to be the largest trading partner with major economies including the EU and the ASEAN countries. On the other, its economic growth has been bumpy with visible challenges like structural imbalance, an aging population with a decreasing birth rate, inflation troubles and trade tensions with the US.

The report offers frank and fresh viewpoints from seasoned CKGSB academics, who run regular surveys and indices on the latest industry trends, to unique analyses from influential China watchers worldwide. In this report, Dr. Li Wei, Professor of Economics at CKGSB, and Li Xin, Vice President of Caixin Media, dissect the financing ecosystem in China and propose possible solutions to tackle systematic risks. Dr Zhou Chunsheng, Professor of Finance, Dr Liu Jing, Professor of Accounting and Finance, Dr Gan Jie, Professor of Finance at CKGSB and Huiyao (Henry) Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization unravel the transitions in China's economy as it becomes more digital and domestic-market-driven. Yukon Huang, Senior Fellow of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, clarifies myths about China's economy and Lord Stephen Green, Former UK Minister of State for International Trade, outlines the pillars upon which China can still build global influence.

Click here to read the full report.

About Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Established in Beijing in November 2002 with support from the Li Ka Shing Foundation, CKGSB is China's first privately-founded and research-driven business school. Located across China in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen with global offices in New York, London and Hong Kong, the school offers innovative MBA, Executive MBA, Business Scholars Program (DBA), and Executive Education programs. For more information, please visit http://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/ .

