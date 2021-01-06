Leading Café & Lifestyle Brand Bluestone Lane Refreshes Menu with Healthy, Delicious & Colorful Options

The menu, crafted by Senior Culinary Manager Clinton Snowling, a New Zealand native who made his mark at iconic Melbourne, Australia, café destination Kitty Burns, includes new vibrantly colored, wholesome and plant-based menu additions:

Cauliflower Rice with Avocado Rose Salad: Housemade cauliflower rice with an avocado rose & poached egg on a bed of baby kale, red cabbage, and crunchy seeds with zesty lemon tahini vinaigrette

Apple Crumble Porridge: Creamy oat & chia porridge, slow-stewed apples, cranberries, freeze dried raspberries, topped with chef's secret caramel crumble (vegan)

Best Mates Bowl ("BMB"): Harvest roasted brussels sprouts, field mushrooms, farro, soft scrambled eggs, pickled red onion, feta and toasted seeds

Warm Chicken and Grains Bowl: Mixed grains, lemon and garlic grilled chicken, seasonal roasted vegetables, cow's milk feta, drizzled EVOO & microgreens (can be made vegan)

Classic Chicken & Bacon Club Sandwich: Oven roasted chicken and bacon on sourdough, avocado, tomato and chimichurri mayo, served with crispy potato wedges

Green Baked Eggs: One of the Bluestone Lane originals; shakshuka-style baked eggs, spinach, sheep's milk feta, field mushrooms, tomatoes, chimichurri with crusty toast

Lunch Board: Half portions of Avocado Smash with Greens and Grains Bowl

Bluestone Lane favorites, including Avocado Smash, BL Burrito, Rainbow Bowl and gluten-free Banana Bread with whipped ricotta cheese, remain on the menu.

"In recent months, our average order size increased by 66 percent, as locals wanted to safely come together over a made-from-scratch, healthy and nutritious meal at home or at our cafes," Bluestone Lane Founder and CEO Nicholas Stone said. "Bluestone Lane's menu continues to evolve with delicious health and wellness items, an increasing focus on plant-based eating, and adding some Australian hospitality to our locals' days, alongside our signature flat whites and cold brew."

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired, New York-born coffee and hospitality brand, and one America's top 25 fastest-growing fast-casual businesses, is leading the movement in third and fourth wave coffee culture. Known for introducing the "Flat White" and "Avocado Smash" to the U.S., the brand has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers who are looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. Bluestone Lane's award-winning coffee and café business was founded by former Melbournian Nicholas Stone. It currently operates 51 coffee shops and cafés across the U.S. and Canada.

