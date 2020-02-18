Leading California Lender - LoanMe™ Rebrands and Pushes Boldly Into the Future With Fintech at the Forefront

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanMe launches an ambitious new technology platform, web properties, loan products, and refreshed brand identity to reinforce its mission and commitment to its customers and business partners.

The leading Southern California based personal and business lender is pushing boldly into the future with Fintech by placing the human element at the forefront. With its brand refresh, the focus is on the Company's stability, strength, and transformation.

With the addition of its new technology platform, powered by Salesforce, consumers will have access to a wider variety of flexible loan products online. Consumers and business owners can also expect faster funding times.

The redesigned Loanme.com website provides features and tools for consumers to navigate the loan process online with ease and transparency creating a more tailored user experience.

"When the company changed ownership in April 2019, LoanMe's vision for the development and implementation of both short and long-term goals that meet specific needs of our customers changed as well," says Violet Yebeyan, CMO of LoanMe. "Evolving LoanMe by adding new technology along with flexible loan products and new brand identity has been an exciting transition. Our refreshed brand and platform was developed to adapt to fast-changing consumer needs while also connecting our customers and business partners to our core values."

LoanMe's core values are centered on building genuine relationships with consumers and small business owners, so it was imperative to create an end-to-end digital experience that allows them to connect on a more personal level.

"We've celebrated a number of milestones in 2019 and we couldn't be more excited to continue to make headway into 2020 and beyond," says Yebeyan. "This new identity is truly a reflection of the growth, change, and progress we're making here at LoanMe. It has strengthened our purpose, and we're proud to deliver to our clients and partners the unparalleled experience that they deserve."

About LoanMe™

With over $1.8B+ in loan origination to over 340k borrowers since 2014, LoanMe continues to proudly serve the growing niche of underserved consumers and businesses by providing them with financial solutions.

LoanMe empowers its borrowers by offering a wide array of financial loan products for both consumers and small business owners when they need it the most and aims to bring transparency, integrity, and efficiency to the loan process. With a talented and diverse team, LoanMe continues to innovate and remains committed to its family of employees, customers, business partners, and community. For more information, visit LoanMe.com or contact marketing@loanme.com.

