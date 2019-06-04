Leading Canadian Additive and Space Manufacturing Companies Partner Under Canadian Space Agency's STDP

OAKVILLE, ON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies and MDA are proud to announce the recent award of the Canadian Space Agency's Space Technology Development Program (STDP) project "Large Scale Additive Manufactured RF Satellite Communication Sub-Systems". This two-year project will directly advance Burloak's recent success in the application of additive manufacturing (A.M.) for flight applications in commercial space.

In partnership with MDA, a Maxar company, Burloak will, with this project, scale up the application of the technology to develop more complex components specifically targeting the sub-system level. Burloak will apply its recently flight-certified material processes for Aluminum and Titanium, along with its Invar and Copper processes, to bring a best-in-class solution to this project. This project will further leverage the gains that A.M. offers to the design and manufacture of complex, lightweight systems in this market.

Burloak thanks the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and its partners at MDA for the support provided to the Burloak Technologies team as it ensures Canada remains a leader in space technology. Burloak Technologies is a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and designs for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak is a supplier to leading aerospace, space and energy companies and is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit www.burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned and operated, integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 6,500 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit www.samuel.com.

About MDA

MDA is an internationally recognized leader in space robotics, space sensors, satellite payloads, antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defence and maritime systems, and geospatial radar imagery. MDA's extensive space expertise and heritage translates into mission-critical defence and commercial applications that include multi-platform command, control and surveillance systems, aeronautical information systems, land administration systems and terrestrial robotics. MDA is also a leading supplier of actionable mission-critical information and insights derived from multiple data sources. Founded in 1969, MDA is recognized as one of Canada's most successful technology ventures with locations in Richmond, Ottawa, Brampton, Montreal, Halifax and the United Kingdom. MDA is a Maxar Technologies company (TSX: MAXR) (NYSE: MAXR). For more information visit www.mdacorporation.com.

