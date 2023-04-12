Leading Cancer Research and Treatment Center, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo Shines as New Sign Program Emerges

Photorealistic rendering technology and value engineering create a unified collection.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Signsystems' approach to healthcare campus sign programs using site surveys and digital visualization methods helped stakeholders at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY, make visually informed decisions for the campus' multi-faceted wayfinding and branding project.

From simple wayfinding markers to expansive and dynamic illuminated markers and wraps, IDS developed digital visual scenarios showing proposed sign pieces placed throughout the campus.

Marquee structure with digital sign element part of the Roswell Park sign package. Photo-realistic rendering of Roswell Park sign marker.

The photorealistic renderings depicted near-exact color, materiality, illumination, and scale and aided the project team in finalizing every signage piece's style, size, quantity, and location.

IDS managed the fabrication and installation in-house.

The result was a perfectly articulated signage program that met brand guidelines and budget parameters, including illuminated gateways, landmark wayfinding structures, and digital kiosks.

"For the project, we completed a site visit and survey phase to determine the best solutions using the latest building sign technology, while matching the client's dynamic approach to cancer care and commitment to its community.

Installation was completed in late 2022, encumbered by the largest snowstorm in Buffalo history, presenting a considerable challenge to the team.

The resulting sign program reflects the style, creativity, and sophistication of Roswell Park Cancer Center and is a testament to the creative team at ID Signsystems," Paul Dudley, President, ID Signsystems.

Learn more and view the photo gallery at https://idsignsystems.com/capabilities/roswell-park-healthcare-wayfinding/

For more information on ID Signsystems, visit www.IDSignsystems.com and stay up-to-date with ID Signsystems on LinkedIn .

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, placemaking, and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practices, the IDS team is a powerful partner for businesses and organizations to develop their brand and environment.

