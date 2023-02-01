Leading Candlestick Analyst re-establishes consulting service - enhancing money manager's performance

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen W Bigalow, considered one of the nations leading candlestick analysts, is re-establishing his consulting service for money management professionals. His 45 years of investment background, with over 30 years oriented to candlestick analysis, provide money managers/hedge fund managers with an enhanced perspective on price movements.

Candlestick analysis is a price/trend evaluation hybrid, a positive blend utilizing fundamental analysis and technical analysis. Candlestick analysis, in conjunction with fundamental analysis, produces a more accurate refined analysis of price movement, incorporating market trend analysis, sector analysis, and specific stock price move analysis. Mr. Bigalow's perspectives augment money managers' returns by providing trend movement aspects involving investor sentiment. This incorporates more precise entry and exit strategies and hedging strategies for long-term positioning.

Simple candlestick scanning techniques act as an alert for money management to identify fundamental changes in new sectors. They also act as an alert for changes of fundamental elements in existing established positions, warranting investigating closing positions. His numerous articles in financial and investment magazines illustrate a more comprehensive perspective on analyzing price/trend movements more accurately.

Mr. Bigalow's website www.candlestickforum.com, established over 20 years ago, has been instrumental in training thousands of investors to utilize candlestick analysis correctly.

