Leading Cannabis and Hemp Insurance Underwriter Cannasure Hires Jenna Keesey as Senior Underwriter

CLEVELAND, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannasure Insurance Services (Cannasure), a leading insurance MGA and wholesale broker for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced Wednesday it hired Jenna Keesey as a Senior Underwriter in its growing MGA practice.

"Jenna is joining the team at a very exciting time for the cannabis industry and for our company," said Cannasure CEO Patrick McManamon. "She brings a wealth of underwriting knowledge, discipline, and technical competency that will accelerate our performance trajectory."

Keesey is a package lines specialist with steep expertise in Casualty lines. She will play a critical role in the ongoing growth and profit performance of the underwriting practice, assisting in the development of products, programs and service offerings for the cannabis and hemp industries. Keesey will be based in the Cleveland corporate office and report to Kieran J. O'Rourke, Director of Underwriting of Cannasure's MGA unit.

Director of Underwriting Kieran O'Rourke added: "We have been searching for the right Senior Underwriter to join our team for some time. Jenna fits the bill perfectly, and we believe she will be an asset to Cannasure, our clients, and the cannabis industry."

"I am thrilled to join such a highly qualified and focused team in one of the fastest and most innovative growth sectors," Keesey said. "I look forward to helping the group continue to achieve great results with its carrier and retail insurance partners."

About Cannasure Insurance Services, LLC

Cannasure (https://www.cannasure.com) is a leading cannabis and hemp MGA and wholesale broker providing leading-edge insurance solutions for U.S. cannabis businesses, including cultivators, retailers, processors and manufacturers, testing laboratories, landlords, and ancillary businesses. Cannasure was founded in 2010 in Ohio, and it is licensed in all states where cannabis is legal and regulated for medical or adult use. It is a full-service insurance group and provides a broad range of products, including but not limited to General Liability, Product Liability, Auto (Primary/Excess), All Risk Property, Inland Marine, Stock Throughput, Professional and Management Liability, Umbrella, and Workers' Compensation.

