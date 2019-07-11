Leading Cannabis and Hemp Insurance Underwriter Cannasure Hires Joe Foley as Chief Financial Officer

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannasure Insurance Services (Cannasure), a leading insurance MGA and wholesale broker for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced Thursday that Joe Foley has joined the company as chief financial officer.

Foley has more than 20 years of experience as an advisor and principal in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, strategy, and operations. His expertise spans key industry segments including insurance, healthcare, and renewable and clean energy.

"We are thrilled to bring someone of Joe's caliber onto our ever-expanding leadership team," said Cannasure CEO Patrick McManamon. "His experience navigating emerging markets will serve our clients and insurance partners well as Cannasure continues to develop industry-leading products and services and further grow its market share."

Prior to joining Cannasure, Foley was a partner at Falcon, a private equity talent platform, and he was a co-founder of Greencastle, a mission critical infrastructure developer. He also spent time at Merrill Lynch in New York before returning to Cleveland as an investment banker at National City Bank (now PNC). He later joined the Cleveland Clinic as director of business development, where he played a central role in shaping its emerging global initiatives.

"I am excited to bring my background and skillset to Cannasure, which has unparalleled experience servicing the nascent cannabis industry," Foley said. "The company is at a key inflection point and is ideally situated to bolster its position as an industry leader. I am eager to leverage my finance and operations capabilities to help propel the company forward."

About Cannasure Insurance Services, LLC

Cannasure (https://www.cannasure.com) is a leading cannabis and hemp MGA and wholesale broker providing leading-edge insurance solutions for U.S. cannabis businesses, including cultivators, retailers, processors and manufacturers, testing laboratories, landlords, and ancillary businesses. Cannasure was founded in 2010 in Ohio, and it is licensed in all states where cannabis is legal and regulated for medical or adult use. It is a full-service insurance group and provides a broad range of products, including but not limited to General Liability, Product Liability, Auto (Primary/Excess), All Risk Property, Inland Marine, Stock Throughput, Professional and Management Liability, Umbrella, and Workers' Compensation.

SOURCE Cannasure

Related Links

https://www.cannasure.com

