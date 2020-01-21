Leading Cannabis and Hemp Insurance Underwriter Cannasure Hires Summer Jenkins as Senior Product Development Manager

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannasure Insurance Services (Cannasure), a leading insurance MGA and wholesale broker for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced Tuesday that Summer Jenkins has joined the company as senior product development manager.

Jenkins has more than 20 years of foreign and domestic underwriting, program and product development experience with expertise in cannabis operations, captive formation, construction, healthcare and environmental risk management.

"We're thrilled to bring Summer on board at this critical time of expansion for our company and the cannabis sector," said Cannasure CEO Patrick McManamon. "With regulated businesses gaining footing in California, and new markets emerging across the U.S. and abroad, Cannasure is extremely well-positioned to meet the rapidly growing insurance needs of the global cannabis industry."

Jenkins is based in Sacramento and reports to Director of Underwriting Kieran O'Rourke.

"Summer is an accomplished underwriter who adds exceptional value to our team and our clients," O'Rourke said. "She will play a key role in the development of products, programs and best practices that will enable Cannasure to achieve its growth and profit objectives while empowering the quickly evolving cannabis industry."

Prior to joining Cannasure, Jenkins was senior program manager for commercial auto/cargo cannabis programs at CannGen Insurance Services, LLC, where she created and managed nationwide Property & Casualty programs for the cannabis and hemp industry. Previously, she held lead underwriting positions with a leading California-based commercial agency and a highly regarded Risk Management organization, creating tailored insurance solutions for California employers, associations, and groups.

"Cannasure is a result-oriented organization with an unparalleled track record in the cannabis space," Jenkins said. "I look forward to working with the team to develop meaningful coverage and service solutions that meet the short and long-term needs of the cannabis and hemp industry."

About Cannasure Insurance Services

Cannasure (https://www.cannasure.com) is a leading cannabis and hemp MGA and wholesale broker providing leading-edge insurance solutions for U.S. cannabis businesses, including cultivators, retailers, processors and manufacturers, testing laboratories, landlords, and ancillary businesses. Cannasure was founded in Ohio in 2010, and it is licensed in all states where cannabis is legal and regulated for medical or adult use. It is a full-service insurance group and provides a broad range of products, including General Liability, Product Liability, Auto (Primary/Excess), All Risk Property, Inland Marine, Stock Throughput, Professional and Management Liability, Umbrella, and Workers' Compensation.

SOURCE Cannasure

Related Links

https://www.cannasure.com

