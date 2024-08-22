LEADING CANNABIS BEVERAGE BRAND NOWADAYS LAUNCHES READY-TO-DRINK THC CANNED COCKTAILS

Debuting in four enticing flavors that can be enjoyed year-round—Original, Spicy Lime, Citrus and Berry—these canned cocktails promise a smooth sip and crisp finish. Additionally, the cans are available in a variety pack option allowing consumers to try the full range of flavors. Like its predecessor bottled spirit, Nowadays canned cocktails deliver a light and buzzy experience within 15 minutes of consumption and provide an alternative to alcohol, without the negative effects.

"Expanding into canned cocktails was a natural next step for us," said Justin Tidwell, CEO and Co-founder of Nowadays. "Our bottled spirits have been incredibly successful, and we wanted to build on that by taking everything consumers love about Nowadays and creating a canned version for an elevated ready-to-drink experience. With this innovation, we can reach even more people and continue growing the brand."

Formulated from premium, natural ingredients and a perfect balance of hemp-derived THC, Nowadays canned cocktails are suitable for any taste palate and can be sipped or slammed during any occasion, for an uplifting, controllable buzz. Without sacrificing taste, each 12oz can contains 25 calories or less.

A limited preview sale of Nowadays Low Dose THC Cocktails begins today, August 22nd, with Variety six-packs available for purchase on trynowadays.com. The full range of products will become available post-Labor Day, with standard direct-to-consumer sales commencing the week of September 2nd. Retailing for $31.95 per six-pack of 12oz cans, Nowadays THC Canned Cocktails can be shipped to over 40 states and found on shelves in select liquor and grocery stores nationwide in the coming months. Following the initial rollout of its canned cocktails, the brand will introduce a stronger variety later this year, launching a 16oz option with 10mg THC per can.

This launch marks Nowadays' first foray outside of its flagship product, Cannabis-infused Spirit and comes less than a year and a half after the brand originally came to market in April 2023. Since then Nowadays has solidified itself as an industry leader, earning several accolades and awards including: Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies , Bartender's Seal of Approval and Breakout Brand at the 2024 Chilled100 Spirit Awards , Best Cannabis Non-Alcoholic Spirit at the 2023 High Spirit Awards , and its Co-founders were named Forbes 2024 30 Under 30 in the Food & Drink Category.

With the introduction of THC Canned Cocktails, Nowadays continues to pioneer the cannabis beverage industry, delivering products that cater to the modern consumer's lifestyle and preferences. This latest innovation reinforces the brand's mission to put a new spin on drinking and strengthens its commitment to meeting the varied needs of consumers as the cannabis industry continues to evolve. For more information, visit trynowadays.com and follow along on TikTok and Instagram at @trynowadays.

About Nowadays

Founded in 2023 by longtime friends and entrepreneurs, the company exists to put a new spin on drinking. Nowadays is a cannabis-infused spirit designed to deliver a light and buzzy experience without the negative effects of alcohol. Refreshingly different, Nowadays brings together natural fruit flavors with a crisp finish and low doses of THC for the happiest of happy hours. Mix it, sip it, and serve it on the rocks. Whether you're drinking or not drinking, this lively spirit provides an uplifting experience for any occasion. Nowadays is available direct-to-consumer in more than 40 states and can be found in select designated retailers. For more information, visit trynowadays.com and follow along on social media @trynowadays .

