/C O R R E C T I O N -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc./

In the news release, Leading Cannabis Brand Select Unveils Briq 2, the New Gold Standard for Smooth, Flavorful Vaping, issued 24-Mar-2026 by Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the source should read Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. rather than Curaleaf as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Leading Cannabis Brand Select Unveils Briq 2, the New Gold Standard for Smooth, Flavorful Vaping

The bestselling brand continues its legacy of innovation with Select Briq 2, the only cannabis vape powered by Flavor Protection Technology™ and Meter Mode Intelligence™, designed for greater flavor and consistency with every draw

STAMFORD, Conn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select, the leading cannabis brand with the #1 selling premium vape1, continues to push category innovation with the launch of Select Briq 2, a first-of-its kind vape, built to offer better flavor, a consistent experience and real-time dose visibility from first draw to last.

Select Black & White Logo (PRNewsfoto/Curaleaf) The bestselling brand continues its legacy of innovation with Select Briq 2. Photo by Sophia Schrank. (PRNewsfoto/Curaleaf)

Building on the success of Select Briq, which launched across the country in 2023 as the first-ever 2-gram vape, Select Briq 2 introduces Flavor Protection Technology™, which preserves oil integrity and flavor over time, and Meter Mode Intelligence™, which provides real-time dose visibility for precise, consistent use.

"Select's journey has always been rooted in an obsession with being better," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf, the company behind the Select brand. "With Select Briq 2, we're raising the bar again, delivering technology designed to protect flavor, reduce clogging, and provide greater dosing control for ultra-smooth and consistent performance. Select is the #1 selling premium vape in the market for a reason, and we are proud to build on that success with a product that we believe will become the new gold standard."

This new design reflects a larger category transition from convenience to intention, transforming basic product functionality into thoughtful design. In addition to the growing demand for discreet, customizable experiences, 58% of cannabis vape consumers are seeking solutions to clogging and blocked airflow2. Select Briq 2 was engineered to address these real-world challenges, providing a more reliable, repeatable experience while helping consumers understand and manage their dosing more effectively.

"From the beginning, our goal was to design a vape that actually responds to how people consume cannabis," said Jessie Kater, Senior Vice President of Innovation, Research & Development at Curaleaf. "Every feature in Select Briq 2 is rooted in real consumer feedback - from flavor protection and advanced heating to dosing insights - making the experience intuitive, consistent and dependable over time."

Select Briq 2 features include:

Flavor Protection Technology™: Innovative ceramic heating element with advanced temperature control heats only the oil being used, helping prevent overheating that degrades flavor, so the oil stays fresh and true to strain, delivering richer flavor and a far smoother pull

Innovative ceramic heating element with advanced temperature control heats only the oil being used, helping prevent overheating that degrades flavor, so the oil stays fresh and true to strain, delivering richer flavor and a far smoother pull Meter Mode Intelligence ™: Proprietary full-front digital screen ensures real-time dose visibility, delivering a responsive, customizable experience for each draw

™: Proprietary full-front digital screen ensures real-time dose visibility, delivering a responsive, customizable experience for each draw Superior Oil: Oil crafted to the highest quality standards and tested beyond many state requirements, delivering a cleaner, better tasting vape

Oil crafted to the highest quality standards and tested beyond many state requirements, delivering a cleaner, better tasting vape Modern Design: Sleek, compact, rechargeable design with intuitive auto-draw and discreet mode for effortless use - now enhanced with improved airflow and reduced clogging for more consistent performance

Select Briq 2 also marks the debut of Select Better, an evolved visual identity that reflects the brand's clean, pure oil and a reimagined product architecture crafted for a more intuitive, seamless user experience.

The Select Briq 2 portfolio now offers more than 60 strains, reflecting increasing demand for variety and personalization, all within a streamlined structure of three defined series: Flavor, Legacy and Live.

The Flavor Series delivers bright, expressive profiles inspired by familiar, fruit-forward cannabis strains, offering accessible and enjoyable experiences for flavor-first consumers

delivers bright, expressive profiles inspired by familiar, fruit-forward cannabis strains, offering accessible and enjoyable experiences for flavor-first consumers The Legacy Series celebrates classic, heritage strain profiles - earthy, gassy, piney and herbal - crafted for those who value authenticity and strain fidelity

celebrates classic, heritage strain profiles - earthy, gassy, piney and herbal - crafted for those who value authenticity and strain fidelity The Live Series features limited live rosin and live resin extracts, designed to showcase true plant expressions for consumers seeking premium, strain-specific experiences

The refreshed system is designed around how modern consumers discover, choose and experience cannabis, bringing greater clarity, confidence and approachability to the entire Select portfolio.

Beginning March 20, 2026, Select Briq 2 will start to roll-out at Curaleaf and third-party retail locations in both medical and adult-use regulated cannabis markets nationwide, including AZ, CT, FL, IL, MA, MD, ME, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA and UT. For more information about Select Briq 2 and the refreshed brand world, please visit www.selectcannabis.com.

About Select

Select is a leading cannabis brand renowned for delivering high‑quality, innovative cannabis products that elevate both adult-use and therapeutic experiences. Committed to innovation, purity and performance, and built on rigorous testing standards and advanced oil technology, Select delivers thoughtfully designed products, including precision-dosing vapes, next-generation hardware and edible formulations that empower consumers to Select Better.

As part of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., Select is available across most U.S. states where adult-use is legal and continues to set benchmarks in quality, consistency and user experience. For more information about Select, its products and innovations, visit www.selectcannabis.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, and Anthem provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the launch of Select Briq 2. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on February 26, 2026, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Sources:

1) Hoodies Data, Nov 2025–Jan 2026. Data reflects retail net sales across Curaleaf-operated states

2) Suzy. (2026). Survey of cannabis users regarding vaporizer consumption methods

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.