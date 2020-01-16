Leading Cannabis Brand Xclusive Wellness Now Available Through Xclusive Wellness Recreational Storefronts in Anaheim, CA

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xclusive Wellness is proud to announce that it will be the first West Coast retailer to offer Xclusive cannabis and CBD products. Xclusive strains--Lava breath, Peanut Butter Breath, Donkey Breath, and Motor Breath--will be available to Anaheim cannabis recreational users on January 17, 2020 through January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Xclusive Wellness store, located at 515 S. Brookhurst St. Anaheim, CA 92804. The limited supply is expected to draw large crowds and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers will be treated with free edible bits and free pre-rolls and awesome discounts on other products.

"Xclusive Wellness chose Anaheim as it's first location because Anaheim is the heart of southern California and we deliver some of the best quality flower in Southern California. We will not let our Anaheim customers down," said Company Representative. "Our cultivators and the Xclusive team worked hard to preserve Xclusive Wellness' brand integrity through a careful pheno selection process and every strain passed their strict quality assurance test."

Xclusive Wellness Anaheim retail store will continue to carry Xclusive strains throughout Q1 2020 and will distribute Xclusive products to select dispensaries beginning in March.

"This will be our first official Xclusive Wellness Cannabis Concierge store in Anaheim, CA drop on the West Coast," says company representative. "Our cultivation partners in southern California are incredible and grew the sh** out of this first batch. I'm expecting people from all over southern California to travel to Anaheim for this drop. We are happy to bring some of our best flavors to Anaheim."

Xclusive Wellness sells its own range of consciously cultivated cannabis flower, concentrates and extracts through its premier recreational dispensary location in the heart of Anaheim. The Xclusive team spent significant time vetting partners to match its brand and genetics. Xclusive announced its partnership with in June 2019. Culta has also received attention for its outdoor commercial cannabis harvest, a first for an East Coast company.

"We've come a long way, but it was worth the wait," said Company Rep.

Born in 2019, In Orange County, CA Xclusive Wellness sincerely cares about your well-being. Since opening up shop in Anaheim CA, we've been working closely with our valued customers and distributors in Orange County to become Anaheim's leading Cannabis concierge in order to provide our clients more than just "Top Shelf" cannabis, but A truly Xclusive experience. Our well informed staff provide them with exactly what they want, at a price they can afford. We take pride in taking the time to understand what each client needs in order to reach wellness. That's why so many of our clients become regulars, and we continue to grow and expand year after year. Xclusive Wellness is ready to help you, so don't delay, it's time to elevate, elevate! It's ALWAYS time to celebrate.

Today, Xclusive Wellness is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in Orange County California and is gaining traction, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sun-grown flower, pre-rolls, and vape carts. "With its first storefront in Anaheim California there are many more to come" Says company Representative. overall vertical integration and partnerships with leading manufacturers like Solu Science and Honey Gold Processing to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

