Leading Cannabis Industry Event MJ Unpacked Returns to East Coast with Expanded Programming

Taking Place in Atlantic City April 9-11, New Focus Areas Added for Cultivation Professionals and Cannabis Research

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked, the largest national cannabis event with attendance exclusively for cannabis industry operators and investors, returns for its landmark 3rd year on the East Coast. This year, the event proudly expands to include dedicated focus areas for licensed cultivators and cannabis research professionals, setting a bold course to propel the cannabis industry forward.

Scheduled to take place at the vibrant Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, NJ from April 9th to 11th, MJ Unpacked anticipates hosting over 3,000 industry delegates. Known for its distinct emphasis on cannabis CPG brands and retailers, MJ Unpacked now introduces three innovative expo focus areas: Brand Central, The Garden, and The Lab, alongside four dynamically curated conference tracks catering to Brands/Retail, Cultivation, Science, and Investing/Finance. Attendance will remain exclusive to licensed cannabis operators, investors, and fund managers, and now will include professionals who are actively working to advance cultivation and cannabis research.

"Cultivators have always been a cornerstone of the CPG market," stated George Jage, co-founder and CEO of MJ Unpacked. "Recognizing their unique agricultural needs, we are enhancing our support for this vital industry segment. After all, without growers, the cannabis industry simply would not exist. At MJ Unpacked, we offer unparalleled access for cultivators to meet brands as raw material suppliers and for retailers dealing in finished products. Our specially curated tracks are designed to foster peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, focusing on advances in genetics, technology, and established processes."

"The Lab expo area and science speaking track aims to bridge the gap between cannabis science advancements and their commercial applications," explained Kim Jage, co-founder and CMO of MJ Unpacked. "In established industries, scientific progress often fuels commercial ventures, which then reinvest in further research. With cannabis research set for significant growth upon rescheduling, it is crucial to connect researchers with the broader industry to fully unleash the cannabis plant's potential."

MJ Unpacked continues to offer its signature experiential design, featuring the ceremonial gong to celebrate closed deals, ample lounges and seating areas designed to facilitate transactional success, and an official afterparty hosted by FareChild Events.

For more information, to apply to attend, or to explore exhibiting and sponsorship options, please visit www.mjunpacked.com.

About MJ Unpacked

MJ Unpacked, produced by Jage Media, Inc., was launched in 2021 to fill the critical gap where frontline licensed operators convene to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth, and deliver a true return on investment and objectives. Founded by industry veterans George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked stands out as a pivotal forum for innovation and collaboration within the cannabis industry.

The event distinctively brings together cannabis retailers, THC CPG brands, investors, and now, importantly, cultivators and researchers, recognizing their essential role in the industry.

MJ Unpacked serves as the essential meeting place for those shaping the future of the cannabis market. It's where industry leaders gather to exchange ideas, explore new opportunities, and forge connections that drive the industry forward. For the latest event information and updates, visit www.mjunpacked.com and follow MJ Unpacked on Instagram and X.

