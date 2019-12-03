Leading Cannabis Personal Care Brand, BASKIN Essentials, Expands Nationwide Distribution

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabiniers announces BASKIN Essentials, its sales leading personal care cannabis brand, under license from Ovation Science Inc. (CSE: OVAT), has signed multiple distribution agreements across the United States, expanding its product availability coast to coast. Powered by Invisicare®, a patented skin delivery technology, BASKIN products have improved CBD delivery to the skin and body. BASKIN's CBD personal care creams, teas, and bath bombs will be distributed through Good Titrations (AK), Pecos Valley Production (NM), Uproar Distribution (TX) and Matrix Distributors (based in NJ & KY with national distribution), and MarketHub (based in CO with national distribution).

"With creams, teas and bath bombs, BASKIN Essentials offers a product variety for the wellness consumer. Dominating sales across Nevada for the vast majority of 2019, we are thrilled to expand BASKIN's distribution and product availability to consumers nationwide," said Jeffry Paul, Vice President & Director of Sales for Cannabiniers. "BASKIN products are made with high-quality ingredients, are backed by science, and are proven to work."

"Cannabiniers has successfully launched four of Ovation's product formulations in Nevada under the brand BASKIN with an excellent consumer response. We are excited that they have now signed multiple distribution agreements which will expand consumer access to our products in the United States," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "We look forward to their continued success."

According to Headset data, a business intelligence company for dispensaries, BASKIN Essentials product sales consistently top-rank in Nevada. Backed by Ovation's Franz cell diffusion analysis, a membrane release method, skin binding and skin moisture studies, BASKIN's creams have undergone rigorous scientific testing. The cream's superior binding allows for it to stay bonded to the skin, resulting in continuous delivery of the active ingredient for hours and hours of effects. The portfolio of CBD personal care products has been developed using high-quality ingredients, products include:

BASKIN Skin Relief Cream – 150mg active CBD for skin conditions

BASKIN Body Wellness Cream – 400mg active CBD for relaxation

BASKIN Sport Recovery Cream – 300mg active CBD for pre & post workouts

BASKIN Tropical Splash Bath Bomb – 50mg of active CBD with a blend of pineapple and mint for a relaxing, therapeutic experience

BASKIN Lavender Bliss Bath Bomb – 50mg of active CBD with lavender oil to soothe stressed bodies and minds

BASKIN Herbal Teas – 20mg of active CBD available in Peppermint, Blood Orange, and Chamomile, to help with digestion, stress reduction, and sleep

"MarketHub is leading the quality standard for the hemp products distributed to large retailers across the United States," said Shane Nance, CEO of MarketHub. "Backed by science, BASKIN's portfolio of effective CBD pain management products establishes the credibility and trust that retailers seek to offer their customers. The company's commitment to science, product development and quality, vertical transparency on-pack, and educating consumers in the process leads the CBD category. We are fully aligned with BASKIN in setting and delivering on this high standard for all their CBD products."

BASKIN Essentials will be available at dispensaries and pharmacies nationwide. For more information about BASKIN Essentials or to find a store near you, please visit www.baskinessentials.com

About Cannabiniers:

Cannabiniers™ is a developer of global cannabis brands that revolutionize the industry with first-to-market, patented, safe, and fast-acting infusion technology. The company believes the future of cannabis consumption is dependent on products that normalize personal and social use without changing lifestyle patterns and behavioral norms. Cannabiniers leads the public opinion shift by creating smoke-free, micro-dosed cannabis products that provide an elevated experience that is in perfect alignment with various personal and social lifestyle occasions – laying the groundwork for consumer trust. For more information, please visit www.cannabiniers.com. Cannabiniers, Two Roots™, Just Society™, Creative Waters™, and BASKIN™ are registered trademarks of Lighthouse Strategies LLC.

