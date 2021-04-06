Leading Cannabis Platform Provider Treez Expands Leadership Team with Chief Revenue Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez (www.treez.io), a private company and leading provider of a cloud enterprise platform that streamlines retail supply chain operations in the cannabis market, today announced expansion of their executive team with Josh Glantz as Chief Revenue Officer.

As an accomplished leader at prominent brands such as TripAdvisor, Publishers Clearing House and other platform-based content providers engaged in marketing technology services, Glantz brings a deep understanding and proven track record in sales and business development. See bio https://treez.io/leadership-joshglantz/. "We are excited Josh is part of our strong leadership team that will assist the company in its expansion plans in new states, recruitment of new business partners and acquiring new customers," said John Yang, CEO.

"It is an honor to join such an experienced and talented leadership team which has already led this dynamic company into new levels of growth, innovation and expansion into new markets," said Glantz.

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines retail supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary. In volume of transactions, Treez is the market-leading software used by dispensaries in California, with expansion underway into new markets nationwide.

The Treez offering includes POS, Dispensary Inventory Management and Omnichannel sales delivery solutions on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The software enables retailers to rapidly adapt to industry changes so they can evolve their business performance, while ensuring timely and accurate compliance reporting. Treez delivers proven customer business benefits for controlling costs, increasing productivity, maximizing customer value and expanding market share.

The company's innovative platform also connects essential Brands with their Retailers through a centralized Brand Catalog and real-time market insights. The extensible platform API also provides the smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem.

With five million unique consumers and growing, Treez holds a successful track record with retailers and brands nationwide, resulting in excess of $2.5 billion gross merchandise value (GMV). Founded in 2016, the private company is based in Oakland, Calif.

